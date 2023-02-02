Putin suddenly states that their main task is to ensure preservation of Russia

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has suddenly declared that their main task is to ensure the preservation of Russia.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti

Quote: "Our main task is to ensure the preservation of Russia, to create conditions for its development and for its strengthening. This task will definitely be solved.

But one of the components of the work to achieve this common goal is the revival and preservation of historical memory."

Background:

Currently, a 12th month of war is ongoing after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The Russian dictator continues to claim that everything is going "according to a plan". In Russia it is forbidden to call the war a "war" ['special military operation' should be used instead – ed.] and to protest against the invasion and occupation of Ukrainian lands.

Covert mobilisation continues in the Russian Federation. Officially, an additional 300,000 Russians had to be conscripted into the Russian army for the sake of the war. Putin's Wagner Group private military company recruited tens of thousands of convicts and they were sent to the war in Ukraine.

The Russian army does not announce their losses, although according to the Ukrainian General Staff, the invaders lost almost 130,000 soldiers.

