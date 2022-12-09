Putin suggests adding preventive nuclear strike to Russian military doctrine

Ukrainska Pravda
·2 min read

Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, has claimed that he does not rule out adding the concept of preventive nuclear strike to the Russian military doctrine.

As reported by European Pravda, he made such a claim at a press conference in Kyrgyzstan on Friday, 9 December 2022.

"Firstly, there is a preventive strike approach in the United States. Secondly, they are developing a system of a disarming strike. What is it? It means launching a strike with the use of modern hi-tech devices, which is supposed to target command points, deprive the opponent of these control systems and so on", Putin explained.

"We just added a response to our strategy – a responsive strike, there are no secrets there. What does it mean? It means a strike in response. It is when our missile warning system records the missiles launched on the territory of the Russian Federation. It records the fact that they were launched, and then, the response will follow", he added.

The Russian President supposes there is a possibility "to think about employing our American partners’ developments and ideas of establishing their security."

"If a potential enemy thinks that using the preventive strike theory is possible and we do not, then he makes us think about the threats created on the basis of these ideas in the defence sectors of other countries", he added.

Earlier, Putin claimed that in order to understand, in which cases Russia may use nuclear weapons, one must read its military doctrine.

Earlier, Olaf Scholz, the chancellor of Germany, stated that the risk of Vladimir Putin using nuclear weapons in the war against Ukraine decreased in response to the international pressure. The EU has also rejected nuclear blackmail and manipulations of Russia.

More on how the West treats Russian nuclear threats in the article: Fading Nuclear Threat: West No Longer Scared of Russian Nuclear Strike on Ukraine

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Recommended Stories

  • Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

    Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript December 6, 2022 Operator: Hello everyone, and welcome to the Signet Jewelers Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Call. I’d like to turn the conference over to Vinnie Sinisi, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead. Vinnie Sinisi: Good morning, and welcome to our third […]

  • Chili’s Has Taken a Classic Off the Menu

    Chicken tenders are an essential item on any mid-tier chain restaurant menu. They’re a known crowd pleaser, a sure sell, and if done correctly, they can become a restaurant’s signature item. For a restaurant like Chili’s, chicken tenders have become the bread and butter, as it were—but it turns out that the Original Chicken Crispers, a longtime Chili’s classic, have been discontinued.

  • EXPLAINER: Why can’t Lebanon elect a president?

    Lebanon has been without a president for over a month, its legislators unable to agree on a new head of state. The impasse is holding up a range of initiatives, from putting into place structural reforms for an International Monetary Fund program to allowing the country’s state-owned television channel to broadcast the World Cup. Here is a look at the latest episode of political paralysis in the crisis-hit country.

  • Putin says the war in Ukraine could be a 'long process' as the Russian military's list of failures grows months into the invasion

    Throughout the fighting, Putin has largely avoided touching on how long the war might last. The conflict has not gone to plan for Russia.

  • Occupiers claim to have repaired bridge to Arabat Spit

    Volodymyr Saldo, the Russian-appointed proxy head of the occupied part of Kherson Oblast, has claimed that the Russians have already repaired the road bridge to the Arabat Spit near Henichesk. Source: Saldo on Telegram Quote: "The government and construction workers have completed their task.

  • Should You Consider Adding Momentive Global (MNTV) to Your Portfolio?

    Meridian Funds, managed by ArrowMark Partners, released its “Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund returned -3.22% net compared to 0.24% return for the Russell 2000 Growth Index. Fears of recession and inflation affected the US stock market […]

  • Zelenskyy says deadly mines Russians leave behind 'even more cruel' than missiles: Live Ukraine Updates

    Kremlin says there is "no talk” of seizing additional territories beyond the four Ukraine regions Russia claims to have annexed in recent months.

  • Andy Reid: Kadarius Toney “right there on the border” of playing this week

    Chiefs midseason acquisition Kadarius Toney made an impact in his first couple of weeks with the team. But the receiver has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury. It’s still unclear whether or not he’ll be back for Sunday’s game against the Broncos. While Toney has been participating in practice, head coach Andy [more]

  • Cards sign All-Star catcher Contreras to 5-year deal

    For the first time in more than 18 years, the St. Louis Cardinals will have a new starting catcher. Catcher Willson Contreras signed a five-year contract with a club option for 2028, the team announced Friday at a news conference. “Willson is a proven All-Star performer who is driven to win each and every day,” Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said.

  • King Charles May Strip Harry and Meghan of ‘Princely’ Status After Netflix Doc

    ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty ImagesKing Charles could strip Meghan Markle and Prince Harry of their princely titles if they continue to make incendiary allegations against the royal family, but is essentially powerless to remove their duke and duchess honorifics, a well-placed source told The Daily Beast Wednesday, as temperatures rose ahead of the launch of the couple’s Netflix series on Thursday.The monarch is understood to have the power to stop Harry from using the title “prince,” meaning Megh

  • Efforts ongoing to clean up Keystone oil leak, largest U.S. spill in nearly a decade

    Crews in Kansas continued clean-up efforts on Friday after TC Energy's Keystone pipeline leaked 14,000 barrels of oil into a creek, but the cause of the largest crude spill in the United States in nearly a decade remained unknown. Canada's TC Energy detected the leak and by Wednesday evening, shut down the key artery bringing more than 622,000 barrels of Canadian crude per day (bpd) to various parts of the United States. "We're beginning to get a better sense of the clean up efforts that will need to be undertaken in the longer-term," Kellen Ashford, spokesperson for the U.S Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 7, which includes Kansas, said.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces adopt seven new Ukrainian-made drones

    Ukrainian Minister of Defence, Oleksii Reznikov, has said that over the past 30 days, 7 samples of Ukrainian-made UAVs have been admitted to service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Source: Reznikov on Facebook Details: The Defence Minister said that during the full-scale war, the Ukrainian army has changed in terms of digital transformation and has simplified the rules for using innovations for defence needs.

  • Putin says Russia could adopt US preemptive strike concept

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that Moscow could adopt what he described as a U.S. concept of using preemptive military strikes, noting it has the weapons to do the job, in a blunt statement amid rising Russia-NATO tensions over Ukraine. For years, the Kremlin has expressed concern about U.S. efforts to develop the so-called Conventional Prompt Global Strike capability that envisions hitting an adversary's strategic targets with precision-guided conventional weapons anywhere in the world within one hour. “Speaking about a disarming strike, maybe it’s worth thinking about adopting the ideas developed by our U.S. counterparts, their ideas of ensuring their security,” Putin said with a thin smile, noting that such a preemptive strike was intended to knock out command facilities.

  • Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Ditched Their Usual PDA & Reportedly Acted 'Cold' Towards Each Other During Recent Public Outing

    The holidays can be a stressful time for any family and Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner may have a bit of the blues right now. They attended a yacht party in Miami recently and the air around the normally affectionate couple was apparently a bit chilly. A Page Six source described them as “cold” around […]

  • Top progressive firm drops Sinema as a client

    Authentic has dropped the Arizona senator after she announced she was leaving the Democratic Party.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Biden Should Be Impeached for Bringing Brittney Griner Home

    The GOP is condemning the president for securing the release of the WNBA star while former Marine Paul Whelan remains imprisoned in Russia

  • Gallego, potential Arizona Senate hopeful, hits Sinema after party switch

    Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) on Friday slammed newly minted Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) following her decision to leave the Democratic Party, saying she is “putting her own interests” ahead of Arizona voters with the move. “Last month, the voters of Arizona made their voices heard loud and clear — they want leaders who put…

  • I helped capture Russia's 'Merchant of Death.' We must not swap him for Brittney Griner.

    We should not abandon our citizens in their time of need. But our efforts to bring Brittney Griner home shouldn't hinge on an ill-advised trade.

  • The Ruse That Could Dupe Putin Into Another Crushing Ambush

    Narciso Contreras/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesJust weeks after Ukrainian forces liberated the city of Kherson in Ukraine and kicked Russian forces out, major questions remain over which counteroffensive campaign Kyiv will launch next—and where Russia’s next defeat will be as the cold winter weather begins to settle in.Tackling Russian forces in the Zaporizhzhia region could be a logical next step for Ukrainian forces. A win in Zaporizhzhia would help Ukraine cut off Russia’s land bridge to Cr

  • Oops! White House press secretary Jean-Pierre reads wrong script during briefing

    White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre answers reporter with wrong script before correcting herself and speaking about the Hatch Act.