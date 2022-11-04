Putin suggests forced resettlement of Kherson residents

A man is fishing on the waterfront in Kherson, October 31

Putin said “those who live in Kherson should be removed from the zone of the most intense combat action.”

Despite Russia being responsible for numerous apparent war crimes against Ukrainian civilians, the dictator mused that “the civilian population should not suffer from shelling.”

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov earlier said Russian troops are potentially ready for another “gesture of good will” in Kherson Oblast, suggesting that Moscow could be preparing to abandon Kherson City and retreat to the eastern bank of Dnipro River.

Earlier, collaborator and Moscow’s Kherson puppet Kyrylo Stremousov said that Russian troops in Kherson Oblast would most likely retreat to the left bank of the Dnipro.

On Nov. 3, numerous eyewitnesses said that Russian troops have abandoned their checkpoints in several towns across the region. Similarly, the Russian flag is evidently gone from Kherson Regional Administration building, which Moscow used as the headquarters for its occupation administration in Kherson Oblast.

Head of Ukraine’s Military Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, previously said Kherson could be liberated by the end of November.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine