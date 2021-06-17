Putin summit reframes U.S.-Russia relationship around what’s practical

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Margaret Talev
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Biden's summit "reset" was less about trying to make a friend out of Russia than reframing what the U.S. believes can be accomplished by engaging with President Vladimir Putin.

Driving the news: The Geneva meeting yielded no immediate breakthroughs beyond agreements about ambassadors returning to work and plans to launch talks on nuclear security. But in classic Biden fashion — aviators on, jacket off and a one-liner about invading Russia he had to clarify was a joke — the U.S. president used a post-summit news conference to explain his approach.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Details: "My agenda is not against Russia" but for the U.S., Biden said Wednesday. There were "no threats," no hyperbole, just "simple assertions." The relationship is "not about trust" but self-interest and verification.

  • "I did what I came to do," Biden said, using words like "practical," "mutual interest" and "benefit the world," while saying he wanted Putin to hear directly from him what the U.S. considers unacceptable.

  • He said he addressed election interference, cyberattacks, Ukraine, trade and the fate of imprisoned Americans.

There were warnings, too. If jailed opposition leader Alexi Navalny dies, Biden said, the consequences would be "devastating for Russia."

  • The president also said he'd warned Putin that 16 specific elements of critical U.S. infrastructure were off-limits to cyber hacks and said he'd asked the Russian leader to consider, "How would you feel if ransomware took down the pipelines from your oil fields?"

  • Biden said Putin "still is concerned that we, in fact, are looking to take him down," but "the last thing he wants now is a cold war."

Between the lines: The president’s approach with Putin followed his approach to Congress: try to take the most optimistic path, give it some time and be prepared to march ahead with consequences.

  • He’ll call Republican and any outlier Democrats’ bluff on infrastructure and other legislation, and try to muscle ahead with his preferred bill if not.

It sounds the same with Putin. He said he wanted to work together and would set up some meeting structure to promote cooperation, then assess the results in several months.

  • There also was a very pregnant line in which he made clear: “We have significant cyber capabilities, he knows it.”

  • Biden is playing a slightly longer game, which is why he had chafed at some of the more momentary analyses of his meeting’s results.

  • In essence, the president is setting himself up for a great second act at home and abroad.

What to watch: Biden predicted it could be six months to a year before it's clear how much progress in the Russia relationship is possible.

  • Asked why the meeting was shorter than expected, Biden said he and Putin had covered so much ground in the first session that, "After two hours there, we looked at each other like, 'OK, what's next?'"

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden, Putin discuss ambassadors, nuclear weapons and more

    Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin of Russia spent more than three hours discussing issues Wednesday at their summit in Geneva. Biden and Putin agreed to return their respective ambassadors to Washington and Moscow in a bid to improve badly deteriorated diplomatic relations between their countries. Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, left Washington in March amid a row after Biden called Putin a killer in a television interview and imposed new sanctions on Russia over its treatment of opposition figure Alexei Navalny.

  • HBO Max’s Long-Awaited ‘Station Eleven’ Adaptation Has Rounded Out Its Cast

    Soon, we’ll finally get to see Emily St. John Mandel’s acclaimed novel on the screen.

  • Tigray war: Walking three days to find a hospital

    People's lives in northern Ethiopia are in tatters as they deal with famine in the ruins of a war zone.

  • U.S. and Russian ambassadors to return to their posts after summit

    Anatoly Antonov and John Sullivan previously left Washington and Moscow

  • Hong Kong police arrest executives from Jimmy Lai's pro-democracy newspaper

    Hong Kong's Apple Daily said police were conducting a search of the pro-democracy newspaper's offices after arresting its chief editor and four other senior executives on Thursday morning local time.Why it matters: The arrests of the paper's chief editor, Ryan Law, along with its chief operating officer, two other editors and the CEO of Next Digital, which operates Apple Daily, were made under China's national security law — which gives the government broad power to limit people's political free

  • Apple Daily: Hong Kong police arrest editor, four other executives

    Apple Daily is often critical of Hong Kong and the mainland Chinese leadership.

  • The cast and crew of 'Loki' on timecops and other episode 2 spoilers

    Owen Wilson, Tom Hiddleston and the cast and crew of Loki, the new hit series on Disney+, talk about timecops, and reveal other episode 2 spoilers.&nbsp;

  • Botswana diamond could be world's third largest

    The "rare and extraordinary" gem weighs 1,098 carats and was unveiled by diamond firm, Debswana.

  • Study: Nearly a quarter of COVID-19 patients developed new or long-term conditions

    About 23% of COVID-19 patients have developed at least one "persistent or new" medical condition more than four weeks after their initial diagnosis, according to a new study from FAIR Health. Why it matters: New post-COVID symptoms were discovered across different age groups. The five most common were pain, difficulty breathing, high cholesterol, malaise and fatigue, and high blood pressure, reports the New York Times.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Marke

  • Australia's highest court upholds foreign interference law

    Australia’s highest court on Wednesday rejected a challenge to foreign interference laws in a case that involved a U.S. conservative political organization and free speech arguments. China has condemned the laws introduced in 2018 that are widely seen as a means of preventing covert Chinese interference in Australian politics, universities and other institutions. People working on behalf of a foreign powers have to be publicly registered with the Attorney-General’s Department in the interests of transparency.

  • Fed Officials Rattle Rate-Hike Saber as Price Pressures Surprise

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials have said for months that price increases are temporary. On Wednesday, they weren’t so sure.“Is there a risk that inflation will be higher than we think? Yes,” Chair Jerome Powell told a press conference. He spoke after financial markets were taken by surprise when policy makers signaled they expect to make not one, but two, hikes to interest rates in 2023 from near zero now.The Fed has been in a tug-and-pull with investors and critics over whether recent

  • WATCH LIVE: Biden holds press conference without Putin after first meeting as president

    President Joe Biden is set to hold a press conference following his meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

  • 'Biden needs Putin more than Putin needs Biden,' expert argues

    U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Geneva, and one expert argued that the Kremlin has some leverage when it comes to the relationship between the two world leaders.

  • Five takeaways from the Biden-Putin summit

    Expectations were low for President Joe Biden's first talks as commander in chief with Russian President Vladimir Putin, with neither side promising any breakthroughs beforehand. Neither side secured any wins, and neither lost very much.

  • ICE to place migrant families in hotel to avoid releasing onto Arizona streets

    Federal immigration officials in Arizona plan to place in a hotel migrant families who have illegally come across the U.S.-Mexico border as part of an effort to avoid openly releasing people onto the street, according to a border mayor.

  • Ever the optimist, world No. 1 Dustin Johnson knows his U.S. Open fate will depend on the driver

    "If I can drive it well, I feel like I'm going to have a really good week."

  • 'Totally hopeless': British PM lambasted his health minister, ex-adviser says

    LONDON (Reuters) -Boris Johnson's former chief adviser reignited a campaign of criticism of the government on Wednesday, publishing a text message exchange in which the British leader branded his health minister's coronavirus testing drive "hopeless". Prime minister Johnson's Downing Street office said it would not engage with every allegation made by Dominic Cummings, who left the office late last year. In a blog posting, Cummings intensified his criticism of Johnson and health minister Matt Hancock over their handling of the pandemic, less than a month after accusing the government of being responsible for thousands of avoidable COVID-19 deaths.

  • Phil Lord and Chris Miller Partner with L.A. Nonprofit Film2Future to Mentor Young Storytellers

    Chris Miller and Phil Lord have partnered with nonprofit Film2Future for its 2021 summer program. “As filmmakers we strongly believe in supporting and cultivating future generations of storytellers,” Lord and Miller said in a statement. “The next great idea can come from anywhere or anyone and having creative conversations with people no matter age, background […]

  • It's 'important': Tina Knowles-Lawson says Beyoncé, Solange 'always' celebrate Juneteenth

    Juneteenth may have started getting recognition, but the holiday has always been celebrated in the Knowles household.

  • 16 Things the PlayStation 5 Does Better than the PS4

    The next generation of gaming is finally here. Sony’s PlayStation 5 – released in November – is a massive leap forward from the aging PS4, bringing better graphics, reduced loading times and a futuristic DualSense controller to the masses. And while supply is currently constrained due to the global semiconductor shortage, there’s no doubt folks who manage …