Putin supports creation of independent Palestine with capital in East Jerusalem

, the President of the Russian Federation, has stated the need for Palestinian-Israeli negotiations, the result of which, in his opinion, should be the creation of an independent Palestine with its capital in East Jerusalem.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet TASS

Quote from Putin: "Their [the negotiations] goal should be the implementation of the UN ‘two-state’ formula , which provides for the creation of an independent Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem, coexisting in peace and security with Israel."

Details: Putin says Russia assumes that "there is no alternative to resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict through negotiations."

At the same time, Putin acknowledged that Israel has the right to protect itself, but "we must take care to solve this issue by peaceful means."

Background: On 11 October, Putin said he believed that Israel's settlement policy has become one of the reasons for the war in the region, and that the so-called Palestinian problem is perceived as a great injustice by everyone who professes Islam.

Background: 

