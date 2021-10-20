Putin supports week at home for workers amid rising COVID-19 deaths

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday supported a proposal to institute a non-working week to curb record high coronavirus deaths, AP reports.

Driving the news: Putin said Wednesday that he backs a non-working period, where workers will stay at home, beginning Oct. 30 and continuing through the following week, when four of seven days are already state holidays, per AP.

Russia on Wednesday totaled 1,028 COVID-19 deaths over 24 hours, the highest number since the pandemic began.

The non-working week could begin as early as Saturday in some regions where deaths from coronavirus are surging, Putin said.

The big picture: Coronavirus deaths have been rising for weeks in Russia, where vaccinations have lagged and the government has been reluctant to tighten restrictions.

Approximately 45 million Russians, or 32%, are fully vaccinated.

Until now, the Kremlin has ruled out a national lockdown and regional authorities have determined their own restrictions, with many of Russia’s regions restricting attendance at large public events and cutting attendance at theaters, restaurants and other venues.

In Moscow, public venues have been filled with people, prompting Mayor Sergei Sobyanin to announce Tuesday that unvaccinated people over 60 will be required to stay home, per AP.

