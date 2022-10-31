Putin surprised that decree to end mobilisation is needed, seeks legal advice

4
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

The president of the aggressor country, Vladimir Putin, has declared that the mobilisation in Russia has been completed, but he claims that he does not know whether a separate decree is required to this effect.

Source: Putin during a press conference in Sochi

Quote: "It was done [mobilisation was announced - ed.] by my decree, but it was done at the suggestion of the Ministry of Defence."

Details: Putin said that he would get advice on whether a separate decree is needed. "I will discuss with lawyers whether it is necessary to issue a decree on the completion of the mobilisation, but it has been completed, the full stop has been added," he said.

Previously:

  • On 31 October, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation claimed that it instructed its subordinates to report on the completion of the partial mobilisation by 1 November.

  • On 28 October, Sergei Shoigu, the Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation, informed the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, that the partial mobilisation had come to an end, and that 82,000 conscripts had been sent to Ukraine.

  • On 31 October, the Kremlin evaded questions about the lack of a presidential decree to confirm the end of mobilisation.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Recommended Stories

  • After weeks of chaos, Russia says partial mobilisation is complete

    "All activities related to the conscription ... of citizens in the reserve have been stopped," the ministry said, and no further call-up notices would be issued. Putin announced Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two on Sept. 21, one of a series of escalatory measures in response to Ukrainian gains on the battlefield. Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said at the time that some 300,000 additional personnel would be drafted, and that they would be specialists with combat experience.

  • Ukraines Commander-in-Chief says Ukrainians are gradually liberating their land, although gaining victory is difficult

    Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that despite enormous pressure in the face of Russian aggression, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding on, regrouping, building up reserves, strengthening defences and gradually liberating their homeland.

  • Zelenskyy on Ukraines air defence: Every 10 successful strikes cost Russia four times as many missiles

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasised that Ukraine's anti-aircraft defence systems are working much more efficiently, as evidenced by [its response to] the most recent Russian attack on Ukraine's energy and critical infrastructure facilities.

  • Kremlin evades questions about lack of decree confirming end of mobilisation days after its announcement

    The Kremlin continues to evade questions about the lack of presidential decree confirming the end of mobilisation despite having made claims that the most recent wave of mobilisation had been "completed" days earlier.

  • Russia could soon start attacking Ukraine with Iranian ballistic missiles, military intelligence says

    As the Russian military is running low on domestically-produced missiles, Moscow could soon start targeting Ukraine’s infrastructure with Iranian short-range ballistic missiles, Ukrainian Military Intelligence spokesman Andriy Yusov told Ukrainian TV broadcasters on Oct. 31.

  • Russias Defence Ministry claims they do not guarantee safety of "grain corridor"

    The Defence Ministry of Russia has stated that it is suspending movement through a so-called grain corridor that is used for exporting grain from Ukraine. Source: Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation on Telegram Quote: "Until the situation with a terrorist attack, carried out by Ukraine on 29 October of this year, against combat vessels and civilian ships in the city of Sevastopol is clarified, the movement through a safety corridor, defined by the Black Sea Initiative, is suspended.

  • Putin calls large-scale strike on Ukraine revenge for Sevastopol

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia carried out a large-scale missile strike on Ukraine on Monday, 31 October, at least "to an extent" in response to the recent attack on the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol Bay.

  • US sending satellite antennas to Ukraine after Musk’s Starlink U-turn

    Elon Musk at one point announced that SpaceX could no longer afford to provide Starlink service to Ukraine, but later reversed course.

  • U.S. reassessing bilateral relations with China after Xi secures norm-busting third term

    "There's an awful lot of issues for us to talk to China about," said National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

  • Canadian businesses urge federal govt to bring employees back to office

    In a letter signed by 32 business associations dated Oct. 31, the executives expressed concerns about the government's inability to engage effectively with stakeholders as virtual connectivity cannot replace meeting in-person and urged the federal government to implement a return-to-office strategy. "We strongly urge the federal government to lead the way to a return to normal that will both foster economic growth and ensure that all Canadians receive the quality of public services that they have a right to expect," the letter said.

  • Debris from a Russian missile that was shot down landed outside Ukraine, officials say, in a rare instance of fighting spilling over the country's borders

    Nicu Popescu, a Moldovan official, said strikes "reverberate beyond Ukraine's borders" and threaten his country's security.

  • ‘Russia Has No Chance Of Winning This War’: Zelenskyy Talks With Yale MBAs

    Yale University student Tania Tsunik, who comes from Pershotravensk, Ukraine, asks President Zelenskyy a question during the special live, virtual Q&A with the Ukrainian leader at the Yale SOM. Screenshot by P&Q All eyes ... The post ‘Russia Has No Chance Of Winning This War’: Zelenskyy Talks With Yale MBAs appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Biden Warns Oil Firms Will Face ‘Higher Tax’ If They Don’t Up Production

    President Biden on Monday warned that oil companies could be slapped with "higher tax" if they don't help increase production to curb skyrocketing energy costs.

  • Ukraine, Turkey and UN agree on movement of 16 vessels with Ukrainian grain for Oct. 31 – media reports

    Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations on Oct. 30 agreed a movement plan for 16 vessels shipping Ukrainian grain on Oct. 31, the Reuters news agency has reported.

  • Former House GOP leader endorses Democrat in Oklahoma gubernatorial race

    Former House GOP leader endorses Democrat in Oklahoma gubernatorial race

  • Lujan Grisham holds narrow lead in New Mexico governor’s race: poll

    Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) holds a 3-percentage point lead over Republican Mark Ronchetti in the New Mexico gubernatorial race, according to a new Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey released Monday. The poll found Lujan Grisham leading Ronchetti 49 percent to 46 percent among very likely voters. Three percent said they were undecided. The poll…

  • Moldova declares Russian embassy employee persona non grata

    CHISINAU (Reuters) -Moldova declared a Russian embassy employee in the capital Chisinau persona non grata on Monday, and Russian news agencies quoted Moscow as saying it would respond to the decision. The Moldovan Foreign Ministry did not identify the employee in a statement issued after the Russian ambassador was summoned and informed that the employee must leave Moldova. Relations between Chisinau and Moscow are strained by the presence of Russian peacekeeping troops in Moldova's breakaway Transdniestria region, and have risen further during the war in neighbouring Ukraine.

  • Continued rebounds in commercial aerospace lift Howmet Q3 performance

    Pittsburgh-based Howmet Aerospace Inc. is riding the wave of industrywide trends in commercial aerospace.

  • Bolsonaro silent after defeat, no concession

    STORY: Truckers blockaded highways in some 20 Brazilian states on Monday, as tires burned, in protest of Jair Bolsonaro’s runoff election defeat to former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Many truckers endorsed Bolsonaro, who as of Monday evening, was yet to concede the election… raising fears the far-right nationalist might contest the results. Bolsonaro spent Monday at the presidential palace without appearing in public... and remaining silent. But his communications minister said Bolsonaro was working to determine measures to clear the highways, and said the President would publicly address his defeat on Tuesday.Prior to the vote he repeatedly made baseless claims the electoral system was open to fraud.But tens of thousands of jubilant Lula supporters didn’t wait for official word from the president - they took to the streets of Sao Paulo on Sunday night to celebrate a stunning comeback for Lula, the 77-year-old former metalworker, who governed Brazil from 2003 to 2010. His electoral win follows a spell in prison for corruption convictions that were later annulled.In his victory speech on Sunday evening, Lula called on his rival to do the right thing."The defeated president (Bolsonaro) should have called me to recognize my victory. Up to now he hasn't called. I don't know if he will or if he will concede." Lula has vowed to overturn many of Bolsonaro's policies, including pro-gun measures and weak protection of the Amazon rainforest.Even before he is due to take office on Jan. 1, it was said President-elect Lula will send representatives to next month's COP27 United Nations climate summit in Egypt.Bolsonaro, a far-right nationalist who has said he modeled his presidency after Donald Trump's, has echoed the former U.S. leader's baseless allegations of fraud in the 2020 U.S. election. Having repeatedly questioned Brazil’s electronic voting machines, Bolsonaro has argued – without proof – that they are susceptible to manipulation.International election observers said Sunday's election was conducted fairly and efficiently. The Supreme Electoral Court declared Lula won 50.9% of votes, against 49.1% for Bolsonaro. With that—Bolsonaro became the first Brazilian incumbent ever to lose a presidential election.

  • Air Force’s unvaccinated instructor pilots allowed to resume flying

    It is “in the best interest of the Air Force” for instructors to resume their regular flight duties, Maj. Gen. Phillip Stewart said in an Oct. 25 memo.