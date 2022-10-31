Putin surprised that decree to end mobilisation is needed, seeks legal advice

The president of the aggressor country, Vladimir Putin, has declared that the mobilisation in Russia has been completed, but he claims that he does not know whether a separate decree is required to this effect.

Source: Putin during a press conference in Sochi

Quote: "It was done [mobilisation was announced - ed.] by my decree, but it was done at the suggestion of the Ministry of Defence."

Details: Putin said that he would get advice on whether a separate decree is needed. "I will discuss with lawyers whether it is necessary to issue a decree on the completion of the mobilisation, but it has been completed, the full stop has been added," he said.

Previously:

On 31 October, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation claimed that it instructed its subordinates to report on the completion of the partial mobilisation by 1 November.

On 28 October, Sergei Shoigu, the Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation, informed the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, that the partial mobilisation had come to an end, and that 82,000 conscripts had been sent to Ukraine.

On 31 October, the Kremlin evaded questions about the lack of a presidential decree to confirm the end of mobilisation.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!