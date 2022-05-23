Putin survived assassination attempt after invasion of Ukraine, says Ukrainian intelligence chief
"Recently Putin survived an assassination attempt by representatives of the Caucasus. This is non-public information. It was an absolutely unsuccessful, but it really took place."
According to Budanov, it happened about two months ago.