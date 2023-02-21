Putin suspends last nuclear arms control treaty

Vladimir Putin giving his annual state of the nation address in Moscow, Russia - Mikhail Metzel

Vladimir Putin has walked away from the world’s last remaining nuclear arms control treaty, sparking fears of a new global arms race.

In his first state-of-the-nation address since unleashing the war in Ukraine, the Russian president said he would suspend the New START treaty, calling efforts to make him follow its cap on weapons a "theatre of absurdity".

The announcement follows months of bickering between Russia and the United States as the two accused each other of blocking inspections to make sure each country is sticking to a limit of 1,550 strategic warheads.

The Russian president told a gathering of Russian MPs, members of his cabinet, governors and religious leaders it would not let American experts visit Russia’s nuclear sites “during the current confrontation”.

“The US and Nato openly say that their goal is Russia’s strategic defeat: And now they want to cruise around our military bases?” he said.

The New START treaty expires in 2026 but on-site inspections stopped in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Putin's decision to suspend the treaty came at the end of a long speech in which he blamed the West and the US for triggering war in Ukraine.

“It was them who unleashed the war,” he said, referring to the West.

“We have been using force to stop it.”

The Russian president claimed that Moscow launched the invasion as it was expecting the Kyiv government to attack eastern Ukraine and potentially Crimea that Russia annexed in 2014.

He accused the West of plotting to achieve "limitless power".

China: 'We urge certain countries to stop fuelling the fire'

His remarks came shortly after China blamed the US for escalating war in Ukraine by pumping weapons into the country.

Beijing’s foreign minister arrived for talks in Moscow, saying he was “deeply worried” that the situation could spiral out of control in Ukraine.

“We urge certain countries to immediately stop fuelling the fire,” he said, in remarks pointed at the US. He added that the US should “stop hyping up ‘today Ukraine, tomorrow Taiwan’”.

The US warned on Sunday that China is considering sending arms to Russia to support its war in Ukraine.

A grinding war of attrition

Almost exactly a year since he ordered troops into the neighbouring country, Mr Putin still appears unable to present concrete results of the disastrous invasion - something that even his supporters criticise him for.

In his speech, the Russian leader made no mention of the country’s staggering battlefield losses or the fact that Russia had already been pushed out some of the territory it formally annexed in Ukraine last year.

He merely said the goal of the war was to “defend our own home” and prevent attacks on “historic” Russia territory which he claims to be parts of southern and eastern Ukraine.

As something conceived as a blitz has now morphed in a grinding war of attrition, Mr Putin chose to devote most of his speech that lasted almost two hours to domestic affairs.

The president spoke at length about an array of mundane topics from supplying natural gas to rural areas, cleaning Russia’s rivers to dealing with landfills, in a bid to show that Russians need to focus on improving their lives at home instead of waiting for the disastrous war to end.