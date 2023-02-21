Putin suspends last nuclear arms control treaty

5
Nataliya Vasilyeva
·3 min read
Vladimir Putin giving his annual state of the nation address in Moscow, Russia - Mikhail Metzel
Vladimir Putin giving his annual state of the nation address in Moscow, Russia - Mikhail Metzel

Vladimir Putin has walked away from the world’s last remaining nuclear arms control treaty, sparking fears of a new global arms race.

In his first state-of-the-nation address since unleashing the war in Ukraine, the Russian president said he would suspend the New START treaty, calling efforts to make him follow its cap on weapons a "theatre of absurdity".

The announcement follows months of bickering between Russia and the United States as the two accused each other of blocking inspections to make sure each country is sticking to a limit of 1,550 strategic warheads.

The Russian president told a gathering of Russian MPs, members of his cabinet, governors and religious leaders it would not let American experts visit Russia’s nuclear sites “during the current confrontation”.

“The US and Nato openly say that their goal is Russia’s strategic defeat: And now they want to cruise around our military bases?” he said.

The New START treaty expires in 2026 but on-site inspections stopped in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Putin's decision to suspend the treaty came at the end of a long speech in which he blamed the West and the US for triggering war in Ukraine.

“It was them who unleashed the war,” he said, referring to the West.

“We have been using force to stop it.”

The Russian president claimed that Moscow launched the invasion as it was expecting the Kyiv government to attack eastern Ukraine and potentially Crimea that Russia annexed in 2014.

He accused the West of plotting to achieve "limitless power".

China: 'We urge certain countries to stop fuelling the fire'

His remarks came shortly after China blamed the US for escalating war in Ukraine by pumping weapons into the country.

Beijing’s foreign minister arrived for talks in Moscow, saying he was “deeply worried” that the situation could spiral out of control in Ukraine.

“We urge certain countries to immediately stop fuelling the fire,” he said, in remarks pointed at the US. He added that the US should “stop hyping up ‘today Ukraine, tomorrow Taiwan’”.

The US warned on Sunday that China is considering sending arms to Russia to support its war in Ukraine.

A grinding war of attrition

Almost exactly a year since he ordered troops into the neighbouring country, Mr Putin still appears unable to present concrete results of the disastrous invasion - something that even his supporters criticise him for.

In his speech, the Russian leader made no mention of the country’s staggering battlefield losses or the fact that Russia had already been pushed out some of the territory it formally annexed in Ukraine last year.

He merely said the goal of the war was to “defend our own home” and prevent attacks on “historic” Russia territory which he claims to be parts of southern and eastern Ukraine.

As something conceived as a blitz has now morphed in a grinding war of attrition, Mr Putin chose to devote most of his speech that lasted almost two hours to domestic affairs.

The president spoke at length about an array of mundane topics from supplying natural gas to rural areas, cleaning Russia’s rivers to dealing with landfills, in a bid to show that Russians need to focus on improving their lives at home instead of waiting for the disastrous war to end.

Recommended Stories

  • Putin: Russia suspends participation in last remaining nuclear treaty with U.S

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia was suspending its participation in the New START treaty with the United States that limits the two sides' strategic nuclear arsenals. Putin stressed that Russia was not withdrawing from the treaty but the suspension further imperils the last remaining pillar of arms control between the United States and Russia, which between them hold nearly 90% of the world's nuclear warheads - enough to destroy the planet many times over.

  • Putin Halts Nuke Pact With US, Vows to Push War in Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin said Russia will suspend its observation of the New START treaty with the US, dealing a blow to the last accord limiting their nuclear arsenals, as he vowed to press on with his faltering invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergInvestors Say They Want $3 Million in Savings for Comfortable RetirementThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going BackUS-Ch

  • Angola country profile

    Provides an overview of Angola, including key dates and facts about this African country.

  • Depth, and Zach Edey, what Purdue basketball needs to be title contender

    Purdue defeated Ohio State 82-55 on Sunday.

  • We normalise situation and prepare next steps Zelenskyy after Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief in an expanded format, where commanders of troops of operational directions reported on the current situation at the front.

  • Chris Sununu Eyes the GOP's 'Normal' Lane in 2024. Does It Exist?

    MANCHESTER, N.H. — When then-President Donald Trump visited New Hampshire in 2018, a typical delegation awaited him: flag-waving superfans, sign-carrying protesters and the sitting Republican governor. Trump, true to form, seemed most interested in the first group. “They love me,” he said, admiring the crowd in Manchester from his executive limousine, according to the governor, Chris Sununu, who rode with him. Trump singled out an especially zealous-looking visitor. “You see that guy?” he said.

  • Factbox-What is the New START nuclear arms treaty?

    "I am forced to announce today that Russia is suspending its participation in the strategic offensive arms treaty," he said. WHAT IS THE NEW START TREATY? Signed by then-U.S. President Barack Obama and his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev in 2010, the New START treaty caps the number of strategic nuclear warheads that the United States and Russia can deploy.

  • Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe out at right-wing org

    Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe said in a speech posted online Monday that he has been removed as the right-wing group's leader. In remarks that appeared to have been made at a Project Veritas' office, O'Keefe said the board had stripped him of all decision-making. In a statement released later Monday, the group's board of directors said it had uncovered “financial malfeasance” and accused O'Keefe of spending “an excessive amount of donor funds in the last three years on personal luxuries.”

  • Warren Buffett Is Ditching This Stock After 17 Years

    Buffett's company Berkshire Hathaway recently sold most of its position in one of its long-time bank holdings.

  • Crump at NAACP banquet: 'I refuse to let Gov. DeSantis exterminate Black history'

    The civil rights attorney had pointed words during his Springfield address for the Florida governor who has railed against AP Black studies courses

  • Here’s What to Watch as North Korea Ratchets Up Nuclear Tensions

    (Bloomberg) -- North Korea set off a fresh cycle of provocations by firing three missiles in two days, issuing threats to the US over its joint military drills and parading in Pyongyang its newest rockets designed to deliver nuclear warheads to the American mainland.Most Read from BloombergInvestors Say They Want $3 Million in Savings for Comfortable RetirementThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few

  • Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise across the country. Russia could make it worse.

    The "cats" contain valuable metals — rhodium, palladium, and platinum — that thieves can convert to quick cash.

  • Nations: No clarity on neutrality, no Olympics for Russia

    The governments of 35 nations released a statement Monday calling on the IOC to clarify the definition of “neutrality” as it seeks a way to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes back into international sports and, ultimately, next year's Paris Olympics. “As long as these fundamental issues and the substantial lack of clarity and concrete detail on a workable ‘neutrality’ model are not addressed, we do not agree that Russian and Belarusian athletes should be allowed back into competition,” read the statement. Among those signing the statement were officials from the United States, Britain, France, Canada and Germany.

  • Ukraine Ambassador to U.S.: 'It's a very brave move of the American president'

    ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke with Oksana Markarova, the Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States, about President Biden's visit to Ukraine ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion.

  • Walmart Stock Slumps As Retailer Echoes Consumer Spending Caution After Q4 Earnings Beat

    Walmart echoed Home Depot's caution on consumer spending strength Tuesday, sending shares of the world's largest retailer sharply lower in pre-market trading.

  • Son of former Fort Worth police chief killed in line of duty in Philadelphia Saturday

    Christopher Fitzgerald, son of former Fort Worth police chief Joel Fitzgerald, was attempting to apprehend a robbery suspect at Temple University when he was shot and killed.

  • Cryptoverse: Tether tightens grip on wobbling world of stablecoins

    The world of stablecoins is suddenly looking shaky. Seismic shifts may be afoot in the $137 billion market after New York-based Paxos Trust Company, which mints Binance's stablecoin, said it would cease issuing new BUSD tokens after U.S. regulators labeled the asset an unregistered security. The U.S. move has left investors questioning the future shape of the market for stablecoins, tokens that are usually backed by traditional assets like dollars and U.S. Treasuries to tame the wild swings that characterize cryptocurrencies.

  • ON THE HILL: Ukraine war nears 1-year anniversary

    Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova joins the show to talk about the situation with the war in Ukraine as we near the one year anniversary of Russia invading the country.

  • Biden Says ‘Kyiv Has Captured a Part of My Heart’ During Surprise Visit

    Biden thanked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for arranging his visit to Kyiv and said the world stands with Ukraine nearly one year after Russia invaded the country. Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Ser/Shutterstock

  • At job fairs in China, lower pay and fewer openings

    STORY: China is one of the world's last countries to return to something like a pre-COVID way of life...and one sign things are shifting are the hundreds of job fairs like this one in Beijing, many set to take place this month.It's a welcome sight for China's leaders after the economy saw its weakest performance in half a century last year... and bruising youth unemployment neared a peak of 20%.Job fairs are an efficient way for employers to reach out in China, where 1.4 billion people live.But some attendees weren't brimming with confidence about what's on offer.This 24-year-old, who was looking for a job in a hotel or property management, said he only hopes for a stable job and not high pay.One recruitment manager at the fair said competition for jobs was tough."We haven't met any job seekers who are demanding a lot in salary. Our main focus here today is to find those living nearby for some of the positions. And we’ll also try to match those who live nearby with some positions. There are a lot of people who are out of work due to the epidemic."Employment anxiety is also widespread.A survey of about 50,000 white-collar workers published on Thursday by Zhaopin, one of China's biggest recruiting firms, showed more than 47% of them were worried they may lose their jobs this year.Those working in consumer-facing jobs had higher job confidence than those in the manufacturing,which has been hit by sputtering demand for what China makes overseas... and a property market slump.After a disappointing report card last year......the outlook for China's economy in the year ahead isn't much better...... with the pain from stringent COVID rules lingering.Policymakers are expected to only aim for growth of about 5%, still below the blistering pre-pandemic pace China once enjoyed.