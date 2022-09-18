Putin can’t achieve Ukraine goal, US military intel chief says

Ellen Knickmeyer, The Associated Press
·3 min read

Russia’s setbacks and stretched resources in Ukraine show its forces are incapable of achieving President Vladimir Putin’s initial aims in invading the country as things stand now, the Pentagon’s intelligence chief said Friday.

“We’re coming to a point right now where I think Putin is going to have to revise what his objectives are for this operation,” Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier, director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, told an intelligence and national security conference outside Washington. “Because “it’s pretty clear right now that he’s ... not going to be able to do what he initially intended to do.”

Putin sent troops into neighboring Ukraine in February with what U.S. officials say was the objective of unseating Ukraine’s Western-friendly government. Ukrainian forces drove Russian fighters from their positions around Ukraine’s capital earlier in the war. And Russia suffered another major setback last week, when a Ukrainian counteroffensive forced its troops back from large swaths of Ukraine’s northeast.

Ukrainian servicemen rest at a former Russian position in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)
Ukrainian servicemen rest at a former Russian position in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

“The Russians planned for an occupation, not necessarily an invasion, and that has set them back,” Berrier said, citing Putin’s reluctance so far to fully mobilize Russian forces to get more manpower into the fight.

President Joe Biden and other administration officials have taken care not to call Russia’s latest retreat a Ukrainian victory or turning point in the war, and analysts caution it’s impossible to assess what may lie ahead.

“He’s coming to a decision” point,” Berrier said of Putin. “What that decision will be we don’t know. But that will largely drive how long this conflict lasts.”

Berrier spoke at a panel with other senior officials at the intelligence community’s Intelligence and National Security Summit at National Harbor in Maryland just outside Washington.

US leaders avoid victory dance in Ukraine combat advances

Asked about concerns that Putin could unleash weapons of mass destruction if he’s thwarted on the battlefield by U.S. and NATO-backed Ukrainian forces, CIA Deputy Director David Cohen said, “I don’t think we should underestimate Putin’s adherence to his original agenda, which was to control Ukraine. I don’t think we’ve seen any reason to believe he has moved off that.”

Nor should the U.S. underestimate Putin’s “risk appetite,” Cohen said. Putin and his officials early in the war made allusions to Russia’s nuclear arsenal and to massive retaliation in warning NATO not to get involved in the conflict.

“That being said, we have not seen concrete evidence of planning for the use of WMD,’’ Cohen said. The more likely form of any Russian retaliation against the United States would be more attempts at interfering with the U.S. political system, other security and intelligence officials said.

Separately, in a major regional summit in Uzbekistan on Friday, Putin vowed to press the attack on Ukraine and warned that Moscow could ramp up its strikes on the country’s infrastructure if Ukrainian forces target facilities in Russia.

The conference included the leaders of China, India, Turkey and several other countries.

Putin said the “liberation” of Ukraine’s entire eastern Donbas region was Russia’s main military goal and that he saw no need to revise it.

“We aren’t in a rush,” the Russian leader said.

Recommended Stories

  • Vladimir Putin Can't Achieve His Ukraine Goal, Says Pentagon Intel Chief

    "It's pretty clear that he’s ... not going to be able to do what he initially intended to do," declares Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier.

  • Russian military failures will force Putin to change war goals, says US intelligence

    The failures of the Russian military in Ukraine has demonstrated the inability of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to achieve his earlier goals of a full-scale invasion, reported the Associated Press on Sept. 16, citing Lieutenant General Scott Berrier, the head of the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency.

  • Occupiers report new attack on POW camp in Olenivka, Ukrainian prisoner of war dies

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 18 SEPTEMBER 2022, 13:59 Russian occupying forces reported that on 18 September at about 9:00, a POW camp in Olenivka (Donetsk region) was struck again; a Ukrainian prisoner of war died in the attack.

  • Russian military units attempt to cover up 180 casualties after Ukrainian attack

    The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 180 Russian troops in Kherson, but units of the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardiya) and the FSB spent five days dismantling the rubble and retrieving the bodies of the soldiers, trying to hide their losses, according to a statement by Ukraine’s General Staff on Sept. 17.

  • Queen of Soviet pop assails Putin's war in Ukraine

    Alla Pugacheva, the queen of Soviet pop music, on Sunday denounced President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine which she said was killing soldiers for illusory aims, burdening ordinary people and turning Russia into a global pariah. Since the Feb. 24 invasion, Russia has cracked down on dissent, with fines for artists who make anti-war comments. Pugacheva, 73, a Soviet and then post-Soviet icon who is probably Russia's most famous woman, requested Russia also class her as a "foreign agent" after her husband, 46-year-old TV comedian Maxim Galkin, was on Sept. 16 included on the state's list.

  • Sumy Oblast: Russian forces fire on 3 hromadas

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 17 SEPTEMBER 2022, 23:59 Russian forces fired on three hromadas (administrative units designating towns or villages and their adjacent territories) in Sumy Oblast on Saturday, 17 September.

  • Putin's brutality in Ukraine can get worse. Get ready for a chilly winter

    Faced with the failure of his plans, Putin likely will fall back on a tactic he has often used — inflicting pain on civilians.

  • Aeroflot says it ordered more than 300 'fully Russified' airliners. Take a look at the Ikrut MC-21 jet the airline claims will be its new flagship.

    Russia's MC-21, which is still in production, is getting a new homegrown engine to replace the Pratt & Whitney PW1000G that formerlly powered the jet.

  • Return of Crimea by diplomatic means possible, says Zelenskyy

    There is a possibility that Ukraine’s occupied Crimean peninsula may be returned to Ukrainian control through diplomatic means, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with news agency Reuters, published on Sept. 17.

  • Russia says Germany 'crossed' red line in arms supply to Ukraine

    Russia's ambassador to Germany said Berlin "crossed" a red line this week in its agreement to send more military aid to Ukraine amid pleas from Kyiv.

  • NBC News poll shows where the midterm ‘persuadables’ live: These voters could decide the midterms

    In every election, there are solid Democratic voters and solid Republican voters — and then there are the voters who are less sure of where they stand.

  • Student Loan Subsidies Could Have Dangerous, Unintended Side Effects

    The centerpiece of the student debt-relief plan that President Joe Biden announced last month is his decision to cancel up to $20,000 per borrower in federal loans. But the more far-reaching — and, over time, more expensive — element of the president’s strategy is his blueprint for a revamped income-linked repayment plan, which would sharply reduce what many borrowers pay every month. It could, however, have unintended consequences. Unscrupulous schools, including for-profit institutions, have l

  • Open: This is "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," Sept. 18

    This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," domestic and international crises test global relations as world leaders converge in London for Queen Elizabeth's funeral. Their next stop? The annual United Nations gathering in New York. Plus, Russian President Vladimir Putin faces a public rebuke from a key partner and the cold shoulder from another as Ukrainians retake more of their territory, uncovering horrors left behind by Russian forces.

  • Number of victims in Izyum may be many times higher than in Bucha, says commissioner

    The number of casualties in the recently-liberated town of Izyum in Kharkiv Oblast may exceed the number of deaths in Bucha, Oleh Kotenko, Ukraine’s Commissioner for Persons Gone Missing under Special Circumstances, said on Sept. 16, according to the press service of the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories.

  • Boobytrapped Ukraine bridge had 400kg of TNT: police

    STORY: A video posted by the national police showed men in Ukrainian military uniform inspecting bulky packages taped to columns supporting the bridge, with what are claimed to be anti-tank mines lying in long grass nearby.Reuters was not able to independently verify the authenticity of the video, the date it was shot, and the location of the footage.

  • Returns Are Gaining Momentum At MRC Global (NYSE:MRC)

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term...

  • 'War crimes cannot be hidden,' top U.S. general says about Ukraine war

    TALLINN (Reuters) -The top U.S. general on Friday said war crimes in Ukraine cannot be hidden, as Kyiv leveled fresh accusations against Russia following the discovery of a mass burial site in northeastern territory recaptured from Russian forces. U.S. Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said he would reserve judgment as media reports emerged indicating that at the site in Izium, some bodies were found with hands tied behind their backs.

  • ‘SkyRange’ uncrewed aircraft to speed hypersonic testing by 2024

    The program is part of a broader Pentagon effort to increase its hypersonic flight-test cadence from about a dozen tests annually to almost one per week.

  • 6.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Taiwan

    A 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan with at least 17 people injured in the worst-affected Hualien County.

  • Izyum’s forest graves yield terrible evidence of Russian torture, war crimes

    IZYUM, Kharkiv Oblast – Those who have been in war zones or at natural disasters where many have perished, know that dreadful, unmistakable stench of death which seems to cling to your clothes and feels like it has seeped into your flesh. The memory of the scent lingers for days and haunts the imagination.