Putin can’t occupy Ukraine, so he seeks to destroy it, EU diplomacy chief says

Josep Borrel

“Putin's Russia is destroying Ukraine,” said Borrell.

“They cannot occupy it, they cannot win on the battlefield, they cannot win the war – and they are now destroying the country systematically.”

He added that Putin attacks Ukrainian civilians because of the failures of the Russian army on the battlefield. According to Borrell, the dictator expects to have more success in the winter.

“The winter is coming,” Borrell warned.

“Putin is waiting for the 'General Winter' to come and support the Russian army.”

The diplomat called on Western countries to continue supporting the Ukrainian people.

“Now, more than ever, we have to support Ukraine, the Ukrainian people,” he said.

“They are fighting, defending their country, and we have the moral duty to support them.”

