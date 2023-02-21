Putin is in "taiga impasse": Zelenskyy's office comments on Putin's address

Mykhailo Podolyak, Adviser to the Head of the Office of President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, thinks that Russian President Vladimir Putin has publicly demonstrated his irrelevance and confusion in the address to the senators, parliamentarians of the Federal Assembly and State Duma of the Russian Federation.

Source: Podoliak on Twitter

Quote: "Putin publicly demonstrated his irrelevance and confusion. And he emphasised that the Russian Federation is in an unquestionable ‘taiga impasse’."

Details: According to the adviser to the head of the Office of the President, Putin showed that he does not have and will not have promising solutions, "because everywhere there are Nazis, Martians, and conspiracy theories".

"Sic transit gloria mundi [thus passes the glory of the world – ed] of Putin in the Russian Parliament," Podolyak added.

Background: On 21 February, Putin addressed the senators, parliamentarians of the Federal Assembly and the State Duma of the Russian Federation. He read his message for almost two hours, but during this time he did not announce any "victories" of the Russian Federation at the front, nor the declaration of war, or a new wave of mobilisation.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!