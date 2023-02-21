Putin is in "taiga impasse": Zelenskyy's office comments on Putin's address

1
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

Mykhailo Podolyak, Adviser to the Head of the Office of President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, thinks that Russian President Vladimir Putin has publicly demonstrated his irrelevance and confusion in the address to the senators, parliamentarians of the Federal Assembly and State Duma of the Russian Federation.

Source: Podoliak on Twitter

Quote: "Putin publicly demonstrated his irrelevance and confusion. And he emphasised that the Russian Federation is in an unquestionable ‘taiga impasse’."

Details: According to the adviser to the head of the Office of the President, Putin showed that he does not have and will not have promising solutions, "because everywhere there are Nazis, Martians, and conspiracy theories".

"Sic transit gloria mundi [thus passes the glory of the world – ed] of Putin in the Russian Parliament," Podolyak added.

Background: On 21 February, Putin addressed the senators, parliamentarians of the Federal Assembly and the State Duma of the Russian Federation. He read his message for almost two hours, but during this time he did not announce any "victories" of the Russian Federation at the front, nor the declaration of war, or a new wave of mobilisation.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Recommended Stories

  • Ukrainian presidential aide: Putin has lost touch with reality

    Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech to Russia's political and military elite on Tuesday showed he has lost touch with reality, a senior aide to Ukraine's president said. In his speech, Putin said he would continue with Russia's year-long war in Ukraine and accused the U.S.-led NATO alliance of fanning the flames of the conflict in the mistaken belief that it could defeat Moscow in a global confrontation. "He is in a completely different reality, where there is no opportunity to conduct a dialogue about justice and international law," Mykhailo Podolyak, a political adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, told Reuters.

  • 'They Started the War': Putin Blames West for Ukraine Invasion

    Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the United States and other Western allies of Kyiv of starting the war in Ukraine, repeating claims about the build-up to the 2022 invasion during his address to the Federal Assembly on Tuesday, February 21.“They started the war, and we used force in order to stop it,” Putin told the crowd of parliamentarians and other Russian officials in Moscow, referring to the conflict that first started in Ukraine’s east in 2014.During a speech that lasted nearly two hours, Putin repeated a litany of unsubstantiated claims about Western plans to supply Ukraine with nuclear and other weapons before the February 2022 invasion; accused the United States and its allies of “Russophobia”; alleged that Ukrainian military units were using symbolism from Nazi Germany; and said Kyiv had been attacking Russian speakers and ethnic Russians in the Donbas region after the ouster of Viktor Yanukovych’s government in February 2014.He also accused the European Union, the UK, and the US of “economic aggression,” and seeking to make Russians “suffer” through sanctions after February 2022.Putin’s speech had been scheduled for December but was pushed back to Tuesday, three days before the first anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. It was his first speech to the full parliament since April 2021.The speech comes after US President Joe Biden visited Kyiv on Monday, meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and pledging ongoing American support for Ukraine’s defense.In previewing the speech, state news agency Tass reported Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying that Putin would put an emphasis on the “current situation” in Ukraine, which Moscow calls a “special military operation” rather than a war. Peskov said, “our entire life spins around the special op issue.”Kyiv had repeatedly warned that Putin could be planning to announce a full mobilization or a second wave of conscription following the “partial mobilization” in the autumn, before Ukraine recaptured swathes of occupied territory in the east. Credit: Kremlin via Storyful

  • Russia suspends participation in New START nuclear treaty with US, Putin says

    Vladimir Putin delivered his annual speech Tuesday just one day after President Biden visited Ukraine and three days before the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion.

  • Investigation reveals Donbas terrorist Anofriev heads factory in Dnipro

    Andriy Anofriev, a member of the Luhansk puppet authority in Donbas, helms a company in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro which takes government contracts, investigative journalism outlet Bihus.Info reported on Feb. 20.

  • China foreign minister says war in Ukraine "spiralling out of control"

    China is "deeply worried" about the conflict in Ukraine "spiralling out of control". Source: Qin Gang, Chinese Foreign Minister, while delivering a keynote address at the opening of a security conference, CNN reports Quote: "China is deeply worried about the continuous escalation of the conflict and possibility of the situation spiralling out of control," Qin Gang said at the Lanting Forum held by the Chinese Foreign Ministry in Beijing.

  • Watch: NATO Regrets Putin's Decision to Suspend Nuclear-Arms Treaty

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg encouraged Russia to reconsider its decision to suspend participation in new START, the last remaining major nuclear-arms-control treaty between the U.S. and Russia. Photo: Valeria Mongelli/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

  • Coronation concert: Ticket ballot opens for Royal Borough residents

    There are 500 pairs of tickets in the ballot for Royal Borough residents for the event in May.

  • Soldier who defended Mariupol recounts battles in city centre

    A National Guardsman with call sign Cerberus served as a machine gunner in Mariupol. He was first at the Azovstal steel plant, then he was sent to the Azov Regiment, and then he was at the contact line in the centre of Mariupol.

  • King Charles visits Ukrainian troops being trained by British forces

    The King has visited Ukrainian military recruits undergoing training in Wiltshire.

  • EU extends sanctions against Russia for another year over seizure of Ukrainian territories

    The European Union has extended sanctions against Russia for another year, i.e. until Feb. 24, 2024, over the illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories, according to an EU Council decision on Feb. 20.

  • Defiant and regretful Putin prepares Russia for a long war

    Veteran watchers of Vladimir Putin will have seen a few familiar faces at today’s speech.

  • Democratic Rep. David Cicilline leaving Congress to head foundation

    MARKET PULSE Rep. David Cicilline, a Rhode Island Democrat, will leave the House of Representatives on June 1 and head the Rhode Island Foundation, his office said. Cicilline and Rep. Ken Buck, a Colorado Republican, earlier this month announced the formation of a Congressional Antitrust Caucus, designed for “holding Big Tech and monopolies accountable, promoting healthy competition in the economy, and advocating for hardworking and law-abiding consumers and business owners.

  • Dubai airport sees surge in arrivals bolstered by Russian influx

    Dubai's airport welcomed 66 million passengers in 2022, more than double the previous year, it said Tuesday, a spike its chief executive attributed to "huge growth" in Russian travellers.The airport "welcomed a total of 66,069,981 passengers during 2022", representing year-on-year growth of 127 percent, according to a statement.

  • Ukraine's defence forces down Russian plane and three UAVs General Staff report

    On Sunday, Ukrainian Defence Forces shot down an enemy Su-25 aircraft, 2 Orlan-10 type unmanned aerial vehicles and a Lancet-3 kamikaze drone. Source: General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces on Facebook Quote: "During the day, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out 20 strikes on clusters of enemy personnel, 7 strikes on anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as 2 strikes on important enemy facilities.

  • Putin condemns Church of England for considering gender-neutral God

    Vladimir Putin has attacked the Church of England for “considering the idea of a gender-neutral God”.

  • Analysis-Looming U.S. default risk prompts investors to cut some debt exposure

    Bond investors are starting to trim holdings of U.S. debt to brace for a possible government default that they see as highly unlikely but potentially seismic for financial markets around the world. The U.S. Treasury hit its $31.4 trillion borrowing limit last month. Unless congress raises or suspends that cap, the government could begin to default on bonds that underpin the global financial system and are considered some of the safest investments.

  • Nikki Haley begins Iowa caucuses courtship, tells those considering Trump to 'look forward'

    "We need to leave the status quo in the past. We've got work to do. We've got to look forward," Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley said.

  • Russia’s War Machine Tested by Rift Between Military, Wagner Group

    The paramilitary unit’s founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has increasingly been sidelined as Moscow recalibrates its war effort.

  • Motocross legend Travis Pastrana leads multiple laps, nets top-11 finish at Daytona 500

    Travis Pastrana led two laps and raced his way into the top 11 in his first NASCAR Cup Series race. He was the second-highest-placing rookie Sunday.

  • Democratic governors form alliance on abortion rights

    Democratic governors in 20 states are launching a network intended to strengthen abortion access in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision nixing a woman’s constitutional right to end a pregnancy and instead shifting regulatory powers over the procedure to state governments. Organizers, led by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, described the Reproductive Freedom Alliance as a way for governors and their staffs to share best practices and affirm abortion rights for the approximately 170 million Americans who live in the consortium’s footprint — and even ensuring services for the remainder of U.S. residents who live in states with more restrictive laws. “We can all coalesce,” New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in an interview ahead of a Tuesday announcement.