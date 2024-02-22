Putin takes flight on nuclear-capable bomber

STORY: Russian President Vladimir Putin flew on a modernized

nuclear-capable strategic bomber on Thursday

It's a move likely to be seen in the West as a

pointed reminder of Moscow’s nuclear capabilities

The modernized Tu-160M is capable of carrying

12 cruise missiles or 12 short-range nuclear missiles

It can fly 7,500 miles without refueling

After the flight, Putin told state TV that the aircraft

is ‘reliable’ and could be accepted by the air force