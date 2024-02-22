Putin takes flight on nuclear-capable bomber
STORY: Russian President Vladimir Putin flew on a modernized
nuclear-capable strategic bomber on Thursday
It's a move likely to be seen in the West as a
pointed reminder of Moscow’s nuclear capabilities
The modernized Tu-160M is capable of carrying
12 cruise missiles or 12 short-range nuclear missiles
It can fly 7,500 miles without refueling
After the flight, Putin told state TV that the aircraft
is ‘reliable’ and could be accepted by the air force