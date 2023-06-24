Putin talks about civil war and coup in address

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia is "fighting for survival" and that there are attempts to "organise a rebellion" in the country.

Source: Putin, during his video address

Quote from Putin: "I am addressing those who have been drawn by deception or threats into a criminal adventure, onto the path of the grave crime of armed rebellion...

This is a stab in the back of the country and the people.



This is exactly the blow dealt to Russia in 1917 when the country was fighting the First World War. But the victory was stolen from it. Intrigues, squabbles, and politicking behind the backs of the army and the people resulted in the most significant upheaval, the destruction of the army and the collapse of the state, and the loss of vast territories. It resulted in the tragedy of the civil war...

We will not allow this to happen again. We will protect our people and our statehood from any threats. In particular, from domestic betrayal.

And treason is exactly what we have faced. Excessive ambitions and personal interests have led to treason...

I repeat that any internal turmoil is a deadly threat to our statehood and our nation. This is a blow to Russia, to our people."

Details: Putin stated that Russia's government will "act tough", and the Armed Forces and other governmental authorities have received the necessary orders. He acknowledged that the situation in Rostov "remains complicated; the work of civilian and military authorities has been effectively blocked". He asked those "who turned their weapons against their brothers-in-arms" to "stop participating in criminal actions".

