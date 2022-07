AccuWeather

A historic south swell impacting Hawaii has spawned massive waves along the island state's southern shores over the weekend, with the massive swells crashing a wedding party and breaking over two-story apartments. According to the National Weather Service, south-facing shores were at risk of experiencing waves that could crest at heights of 15 to 22 feet through Monday. The large waves can make it dangerous to head to the beach or sail on the ocean and can also lead to coastal flooding in low-ly