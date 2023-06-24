Putin tells Erdoğan about armed rebellion in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has had a telephone conversation with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Türkiye, during which he talked about the armed rebellion in his country.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the press service of the Kremlin

Details: The Kremlin claims that the conversation took place at the initiative of the Turkish side.

The press service noted that Putin told Erdoğan about the situation in the Russian Federation caused by the armed rebellion.

Quote: "The President of the Republic of Türkiye expressed his full support for the steps taken by the Russian leadership," the Kremlin said.

Previously: Earlier, Putin spoke with Alexander Lukashenko, self-proclaimed President of Belarus. He also called Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan.

Background: Since the evening of 23 June, a violent confrontation between Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin and the official Russian leadership has been unfolding in Russia.

Prigozhin claims that his forces have taken control of military facilities in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, including the airfield, and are now heading "towards Moscow".

UK Defence Intelligence has stated that these events are the most serious challenge to Russia as a state in recent times.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!