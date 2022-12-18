Putin tells Russian children that "changes in Russian Federation and world are for better"

Russian President Vladimir Putin has recorded a video address to the participants of the first congress of the Russian Movement of Children and Youth and stated that the changes taking place in Russia and around the world are for the better.

Source: Kremlin website

Details: Putin did not mention either the war, nor Ukraine, but said that "all nations are truly equal."

Quote from Putin: "You probably know: big changes are happening today not only in Russia, the whole world is changing. I believe that these are changes for the better.

And I hope that with our deeds, actions, our determination and at the same time openness of our intentions, plans, principles, we will be able to make the world more fair.

The one where all people are truly equal, where everyone has the right to respect, to follow their traditions, to speak their native language, to honour their ancestors, and where everyone has the opportunity for maximum self-realisation, regardless of the conditions in which a person grew up, from which family a person comes."

