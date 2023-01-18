Putin tells Russian workers they are making more missiles than US

Russian President Vladimir Putin says that his country produces three times more air defence missiles than the United States.

Source: Russian propaganda agency RIA Novosti

Quote from Putin: "For example, we produce three times more anti-aircraft missiles produced by your Obukhov plant per year than the United States does.

And in general, our defence industry produces [many] air defence missiles for various purposes per year, approximately as many as all military industrial enterprises in the world produce. Our production can be compared with world production, so we have something to rely on."

Background:

In November, Ukrainian Defence Intelligence reported that Russia planned to buy Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar ballistic missiles from Iran and ship them by air to Crimea and by sea to Russian ports on the Caspian Sea.

On 6 January, Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine’s Defence Minister reported that Russia used up many of its Kalibrs, Iskander ballistic missiles and Iranian-made drones, but it still has a fair number of S-300 missiles and Iskander cruise missiles.

