Putin tells Russian workers they are making more missiles than US

17
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

Russian President Vladimir Putin says that his country produces three times more air defence missiles than the United States.

Source: Russian propaganda agency RIA Novosti

Quote from Putin: "For example, we produce three times more anti-aircraft missiles produced by your Obukhov plant per year than the United States does.

And in general, our defence industry produces [many] air defence missiles for various purposes per year, approximately as many as all military industrial enterprises in the world produce. Our production can be compared with world production, so we have something to rely on."

Background:

  • In November, Ukrainian Defence Intelligence reported that Russia planned to buy Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar ballistic missiles from Iran and ship them by air to Crimea and by sea to Russian ports on the Caspian Sea.

  • On 6 January, Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine’s Defence Minister reported that Russia used up many of its Kalibrs, Iskander ballistic missiles and Iranian-made drones, but it still has a fair number of S-300 missiles and Iskander cruise missiles.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraines Foreign Ministry to Russian counterpart: Moscow will have to comply with Zelenskyys "Peace Formula"

    Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has responded to the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's claim that negotiations on the terms of the "Peace Formula" proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are impossible.

  • Russia rainy day fund shrinks by $38 billion as government plugs deficit

    The ministry said it had spent 2.41 trillion roubles ($35.1 billion) from the NWF, a rainy day fund that accumulates oil revenues, to cover the deficit in December. Along with heavy state borrowing at domestic debt auctions, the NWF - which was originally intended to support the pension system - has become the main source of financing for the budget deficit since Russia invaded Ukraine last year and was hit by waves of unprecedented Western sanctions. Analysts have said Russia's attempts to plug its budget deficit by selling foreign currency reserves could lead to a vicious circle that pushes the rouble higher and further reduces the Kremlin's crucial export revenues from oil and gas.

  • Canadian Defense Minister announces transfer of 200 Senator armored vehicles to Ukraine

    Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand announced the transfer of 200 Senator armored personnel carriers to Ukraine during her working visit to Kyiv on Jan. 18, the press service of the Canadian government has reported.

  • Russia may have hundreds more Kh-22 missiles like the one used in Dnipro, Ukrainian Air Force says

    Russia may still have many more Kh-22 cruise missiles in storage – similar to the one used in the Jan. 14 attack on Dnipro, Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said during a press briefing on Jan. 16.

  • Munich Security Conference did not invite Russian government this year

    Russian government officials were not invited to this year's Munich Security Conference, the man chairing the annual event that brings together the world's defence and security elite said on Wednesday in an interview. The conference, known as "Davos for defence", will take place in the southern German city on Feb. 17-19, days before the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "We do not want to offer a stage for those who have stamped over international law," Christoph Heusgen told Reuters.

  • Church of England refuses to back same-sex marriage

    The Church of England said Wednesday it will allow blessings for same-sex, civil marriages for the first time but same-sex couples still will not be allowed to marry in its churches. It is expected to be outlined in a report to the church's national assembly, the General Synod, which meets in London next month. Under the proposals, the Church of England's stance that the sacrament of matrimony is restricted to unions between one man and one woman will not change.

  • Russia to make 'major changes' to armed forces from 2023 to 2026

    In addition to administrative reforms, the Defence Ministry said it would strengthen the combat capabilities of its naval, aerospace and strategic missile forces. "Only by strengthening the key structural components of the Armed Forces is it possible to guarantee the military security of the state and protect new entities and critical facilities of the Russian Federation," Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said.

  • Dutch Prime Minister after Russian attack on Dnipro: Russia cannot be allowed to win this war

    The Russian missile strike on a multi-storey residential building in the city of Dnipro underscores why Russia cannot be allowed to win the war. Source: Mark Rutte, Dutch Prime Minister, after a telephone conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine's President, reports European Pravda Quote: "In preparation for my visit to Washington I spoke with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

  • Jets reportedly interview former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett for OC job

    The Jets need a new OC after parting ways with Mike LaFleur.

  • Canadian Defence Minister announces passage of 200 Senator APCs to Ukraine

    Anita Anand, Canadian Defence Minister, is visiting Kyiv; she has announced that her country will hand over 200 Senator APCs (armoured personnel carriers) to Ukraine. Source: statement of the Canadian government, European Pravda reported Quote: "This new package of military assistance responds to a specific Ukrainian request for these vehicles, which are being purchased from Roshel [Canadian company based in Mississauga, Ontario - ed.

  • Estonia buys 12 more howitzers amid ‘lessons from Ukraine’

    The deal increases the country's number of South Korean-made K9 Thunder weapons to 36.

  • Argentina Bonds Jump as Government Stuns Market With $1 Billion Buyback

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s international bonds leaped to their highest in more than a year after the government said it planned to repurchase about $1 billion of the debt, surprising investors in the cash-strapped country.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetIndia’s Population Has Already Overtaken China’s, Analysts EstimateStocks Turn Lower as Growth in Focus; Dow Falls: Markets WrapIn

  • Report: Sean McVay expected to make ‘multiple changes’ to offensive staff

    After a rough year on offense, Sean McVay is expected to make multiple changes to his coaching staff

  • U.S. prosecutors will not seek death penalty against accused Texas Walmart shooter

    Federal prosecutors will not seek the death penalty for the man accused of killing 23 people and injuring dozens more in a hate crime targeting people of Mexican descent at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, in 2019, a court document filed on Tuesday showed. Prosecutors say Patrick Wood Crusius drove 11 hours to El Paso, which sits on the U.S. border with Mexico, from his hometown of Allen, near Dallas, on Aug. 3, 2019, and then fired at shoppers with an AK-47 rifle inside the Walmart store. Crusius, who also faces state charges in Texas, is set to stand trial in 2024 in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, facing 23 counts of committing a hate crime resulting in death, and 23 counts of using a firearm to commit murder, among other charges.

  • Kissinger does about-face, now backing Ukraine's NATO bid

    Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, who previously opposed Ukraine's membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, has changed his position, he revealed during an online speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Jan. 17.

  • Latvia to provide helicopters and Stinger anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine

    Latvian Defense Minister Inara Murniece has announced that her country will send to Ukraine a batch of Stinger anti-aircraft missile systems, helicopters, machine guns with ammunition, as well as drones.

  • Helicopter crash in Ukraine kills 18 in Brovary

    STORY: The helicopter came down close to the nursery and a residential building in Brovary to the northeast of the capital, local officials said. The regional governor said 29 people were also hurt, including 15 children.The national police chief said that Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, who was appointed under President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in 2021, was killed. His first deputy, Yevheniy Yenin, and the ministry's state secretary also died, he said.

  • U.S. corporate greed has gone too far, says Norway fund manager who voted against Apple CEO’s pay

    U.S. corporate greed has gone too far, says a Norway fund manager who voted against Apple's executive compensation as part of a stringent ESG review.

  • Russian missiles that hit Kyiv on 14 January were S-400s launched from Bryansk Oblast

    Ukraine's Air Force has confirmed that the Russians launched S-400 anti-aircraft missiles from Bryansk Oblast to attack Kyiv on Saturday, 14 January. Source: Colonel Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for the Air Force of Ukraine's Armed Forces, on 5 TV Channel and in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda Details: The Colonel noted that the entire frontline zone has been taking hits from these specific projectiles for six months now, as the Russians use S-300 anti-aircraft missiles to hit ground targets.

  • U.S. mortgage interest rates fall to lowest levels since September - MBA

    The average contract rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell by 19 basis points to 6.23% for the week ended Jan. 13. Financial markets have been buoyed by a string of recent data that shows high inflation is slowing, allowing the Federal Reserve to scale back its hefty interest rate hikes and plan a stopping point this spring. Mortgage rates soared to more than 7% last October as the U.S. central bank raised its benchmark policy rate in 2022 at the fastest pace in 40 years.