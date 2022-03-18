Putin tells Scholz that Kyiv is stalling peace talks with Moscow

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Putin meets with the head of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Shokhin in Moscow
(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a phone call on Friday that Kyiv was attempting to stall peace talks with Russia but that Moscow was still keen to continue negotiations.

"It was noted that the Kyiv regime is attempting in every possible way to delay the negotiation process, putting forward more and more unrealistic proposals," the Kremlin said in a readout of the call. "Nonetheless the Russian side is ready to continue searching for a solution in line with its well-known principled approaches."

(Reporting by Reuters)

