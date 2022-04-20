Putin tests new nuclear-capable intercontinental missile saying it will make Russia’s enemies ‘think twice’

Russia tests a new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile. (Russian state TV)

Russia announced its first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat inercontinental ballistic system.

The rocket, launched on Wednesday from a facility in norther Russia towards a firing range in the east of the country, will make the country’s enemies “think twice,” according to Russia president Vladimir Putin.

Russia says it has successfully tested the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile



According to Putin, Sarmat will "make the madmen who attempt to threaten Russia think" pic.twitter.com/t4ECVxOgNe — Francis Scarr (@francska1) April 20, 2022

Russian officials properly notified the US ahead of the test firing, according to the Pentagon, which called the launch “routine” and not a threat to the US.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.