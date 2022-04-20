Putin tests new nuclear-capable intercontinental missile saying it will make Russia’s enemies ‘think twice’

Josh Marcus
·1 min read
In this article:
Russia tests a new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile. (Russian state TV)
Russia tests a new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile. (Russian state TV)

Russia announced its first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat inercontinental ballistic system.

The rocket, launched on Wednesday from a facility in norther Russia towards a firing range in the east of the country, will make the country’s enemies “think twice,” according to Russia president Vladimir Putin.

Russian officials properly notified the US ahead of the test firing, according to the Pentagon, which called the launch “routine” and not a threat to the US.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

