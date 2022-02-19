Putin tests Russia's nuclear forces

Erin Doherty
·1 min read
In this article:
  Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday presided over large-scale drills involving nuclear forces as part of what were called nuclear deterrence exercises, the New York Times reports.

Driving the news: Russia's military conducted drills that included launching three missiles that are part of its nuclear arsenal, one day after President Biden said that he is "convinced" that Putin has made the decision to invade Ukraine.

State of play: Pro-Russian separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine on Saturday also called for all men in the territory they control to register to fight, per the Times.

  • The military mobilization comes one day after the leaders of the self-declared Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics ordered the mass evacuation of women, children and elderly civilians to Russia, alleging that Ukraine was preparing a military offensive.

  • Ukraine immediately denied the accusations and the U.S. dismissed the allegations as "further attempts to obscure through lies and disinformation."

