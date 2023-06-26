Putin thanked Wagnerites and allowed them to "go to Belarus"
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Wagnerists will be able to sign a contract with the Russian Defence Ministry, resign or "go to Belarus".
Source: Putin in the appeal
Quote: "Thank you to those soldiers and commanders of the Wagner Group who made the only right decision – they did not resort to fratricidal bloodshed, they stopped at the last line.
Today, you have the opportunity to continue serving Russia by signing a contract with the Ministry of Defence or other law enforcement agencies or return to your family and friends. Anyone who wants to can go to Belarus. My promise will be fulfilled. I repeat, the choice is up to each of you, but I am sure it will be the choice of Russian soldiers who realised their tragic mistake."
Previously:
Earlier, Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the president of the Russian Federation, said that the statements that Putin will make in the address "will determine the fate of Russia".
In addition, the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel, close to the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, announced that Alexander Lukashenko will give a speech. However, the speech was postponed to Tuesday.
Background:
On the evening of 23 June, Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed that the regular Russian army had launched a missile strike on the Wagner mercenaries’ rear camps. He deployed 25,000 of his mercenaries "to restore justice".
On 24 June, Prigozhin claimed that his forces had taken control of military facilities in Rostov-on-Don, seized military facilities in the Russian city of Voronezh, and were heading "to Moscow" meanwhile soldiers were preparing to defend the capital of the Russian Federation.
In the emergency address, Dictator Vladimir Putin has said that Russia is "fighting for survival" and that there are attempts to "organise a rebellion" in the country. Ukrainian intelligence had information that Putin had urgently left Moscow for his residence in Valdai.
In the evening of the same day, after a conversation with self-proclaimed Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko, Prigozhin announced that his mercenaries were retreating to set up field camps. The Russian Federation government promised to close the criminal case against Prigozhin, and he was supposed to "go to Belarus".
According to Russian pro-war media and Telegram channels, during the mutiny, the Wagnerites shot down a command post of an Il-22M aircraft, and 6 helicopters of the Russian army, which killed 13 to 20 people. Also in Russia, 19 houses and roads were damaged by the march of Prigozhin's private army.
