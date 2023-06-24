Putin thanks Lukashenko for agreement with Prigozhin – Lukashenko's press office

On Saturday evening, Russian President Vladimir Putin and self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko spoke by phone again, with Putin thanking Lukashenko for his role in negotiations with Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Source: state inform agency BELTA citing Lukashenko’s press office

Quote: "The President of Belarus informed the President of Russia in detail about the results of the negotiations with the Wagner Group leader. The President of Russia supported and thanked his Belarusian colleague for the work done."

Details: The press office clarified that the conversation took place at 21:00.

Earlier: On Saturday evening, the press service of the self-proclaimed president of Belarus said that Alexander Lukashenko held talks with the leader of the Wagner Private Military Company Yevgeny Prigozhin, and the latter allegedly accepted a proposal to stop the movement of his mercenaries in Russia.

"At the moment, there is an absolutely profitable and acceptable option on the table for resolving the situation, with security guarantees for Wagner PMC fighters," the message reads.

Thereafter, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner Group, said that his mercenaries are turning their convoys around and going in the opposite direction to set up field camps.

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!