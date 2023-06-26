Putin thanks security forces for "suppressing" rebellion and shows Shoigu

Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with the heads of law enforcement agencies. He thanked them for "suppressing" the rebellion of Wagner Group mercenaries.

Source: kremlin-aligned news outlet TASS; Kremlin press service

Quote: "I have gathered you here to thank you for your work over the past few days, as well as to discuss the current situation and the tasks we face after analysing the events that have taken place in the country."

Details: Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu made a public appearance for the first time since the rebellion.

Apart from Shoigu, the following officials also attended the meeting: Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of Russia’s Security Council; Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Minister of Internal Affairs; Aleksandr Bortnikov, Director of the FSB; Viktor Zolotov, Director of the Federal Service of National Guard Troops; Dmitry Kochnev, Head of the Federal Guard Service, and Aleksandr Bastrykin, Chairman of the Investigative Committee.

Background:

Yevgeny Prigozhin claims that the Wagnerites advanced 780 km into Russian territory in a day, stopping short of Moscow by only 200 km. Prigozhin boasted that his fighters had managed to seize the Russian Ministry of Defence facilities without resistance.

In addition, according to some reports, the Russian army lost six helicopters and one passenger plane along with the pilots.

