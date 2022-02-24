Putin threatens countries 'tempted to intervene' in Ukraine

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Catherine Garcia, Night editor
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Mikhail Klimentyev/AFP via Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to fend off anyone who wants to help Ukraine amid his military action against the country, threatening to deliver "consequences as you have never experienced in your history."

Early Thursday morning, Putin announced he authorized a "special military operation" in Ukraine, claiming that Russia needs to take "swift action" to demilitarize the country. Soon after, explosions were heard in Kyiv, followed by the sustained wails of air raid sirens.

Putin also shared a message for "those who may be tempted to intervene in ongoing events from the outside." He stated that anyone who "tries to interfere with us, and even more so to create threats to our country, to our people, should know that Russia's response will be immediate and will lead you to such consequences as you have never experienced in your history."

Russia, he continued, is "ready for any developments of events. All necessary decisions in this regard have been made. I hope that I will be heard."

You may also like

Live stream of planes landing at Heathrow Airport during storm draws surprisingly big online crowd

Tensions between the U.S. and Russia just took their darkest turn yet

Watch a Clydesdale recover from injuries in Budweiser's new Super Bowl ad

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine declares martial law as Russia launches military operation

    Ukraine declared martial law as Russia launched a military operation in the country."Dear Ukrainian citizens, this morning President Putin announced a special military operation in Donbas. Russia conducted strikes on our military infrastructure and our border guards. There were blasts heard in many cities of Ukraine," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an address to the nation, CNN reported. "We're introducing martial law on the...

  • U.S., G7 allies to hold Russia accountable after attack on Ukraine - Biden

    U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with his counterparts from the Group of Seven allies early Thursday to map out more severe measures against Russia after President Vladimir Putin launched what Biden called "a premeditated war" against Ukraine. Biden, who spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy late on Wednesday, said the United States and its allies will respond in "a united and decisive way" to what he called "an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces" on Ukraine.

  • Trump criticizes Biden on Fox News while Russia invades Ukraine

    Former President Trump called into Fox News on Wednesday evening to criticize President Biden's response to Russia's military attack on Ukraine.Driving the news: Two days after calling Russian President Vladimir Putin "very savvy" after the Russian president recognized two breakaway "republics" in eastern Ukraine as independent, Trump called into Fox host Laura Ingraham's show to call the assault on Ukraine "a terrible thing" that "would not have happened during my administration."Get market new

  • As U.N. Security Council met, Russia attacked Ukraine

    The United States and other United Nations Security Council members slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday for attacking Ukraine as the 15-member body met in New York to try and defuse weeks of mounting tensions. In an address on Russian state TV, broadcast at the same time as the U.N. Security Council began its meeting in New York, Putin announced his military operation in eastern Ukraine. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters after the council meeting it was "the saddest moment" in his more than five years in the job, appealing: "President Putin, in the name of humanity bring your troops back to Russia."

  • NJ officials react to the Russian invasion of Ukraine

    New Jersey's elected leaders took to social media Wednesday night to react to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Biden speaks with Zelensky, vows support for Ukraine after Russian attacks

    President Biden spoke late Wednesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and vowed support for Ukraine in the face of Russian attacks."I condemned this unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. I briefed him on the steps we are taking to rally international condemnation, including tonight at the United Nations Security Council," Biden said in a statement."He asked me to call on the leaders of the world to speak out...

  • Tehama County escapee arrested more than 100 miles from jail

    An inmate who escaped from Tehama County Jail last week when a deputy opened a jail door to take out the garbage has been arrested.

  • Putin announced attacks against Ukraine on Thursday in the same suit as his Monday speech, prompting speculation his war declaration was pre-taped

    In videos that aired Monday and Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to wear the same black blazer, white shirt, and maroon tie.

  • Prosecutors in charge of Trump criminal investigation have resigned

    The two prosecutors in charge of the Manhattan district attorney’s criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump suddenly resigned Wednesday, throwing the future of the probe into question.

  • Biden warns Russia of "further consequences" after Putin declaration

    President Biden issued a statement on Wednesday night condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a "special military operation" in Ukraine that appeared to serve as a declaration of war.The latest: Biden promised Ukraine President Zelensky in a phone call additional U.S. support and that "our allies and partners will be imposing severe sanctions on Russia," according to a White House readout. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Sub

  • Putin launches 'special military operation' in Ukraine

    Putin launches 'special military operation' in Ukraine

  • Putin launches attacks across Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a "special military operation" in Ukraine in a speech that appeared to serve as a declaration of war.State of play: Russian troops have already begun to move into eastern Ukraine and large explosions were reported immediately after Putin's speech, including near Kyiv.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted that a "full-scale invasion" was now underway: "Peaceful Ukra

  • Air raid sirens ring in centre of Kyiv

    Images of Independence Square in Kyiv as the air raid sirens ring. Cities across Ukraine are hit with what Ukrainian officials say are Russian missile strikes and artillery.

  • B-52s complete bomber task force mission with Czech fighter jets

    The B-52′s landed in the Czech Republic Feb. 21, practicing quick-turn sortie generation and flying maneuvers alongside Czech fighter aircraft.

  • Who are the biggest fantasy basketball surprises of the first half?

    With the league on break, let's analyze the most unexpectedly successful fantasy basketball players of the first half.

  • U.S. to announce new round of Russia sanctions amid Ukraine crisis

    CBS News has learned President Biden will announce new sanctions against Russia on Tuesday. Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two breakaway regions of Ukraine as independent republics on Monday, escalating the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Nancy Cordes spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers about what to expect from Mr. Biden's announcement.

  • Mexican president: Blinken 'misinformed' on journalist killings

    Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador rebuked Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday, after the U.S.'s top diplomat lamented the recent killings of Mexican journalists."Of course it's very sad that there are assassinations of journalists, we know it, it's just that we are acting on all these cases, there is no impunity, they are not crimes by the state," said López Obrador at his daily press conference. "And if the chief of the...

  • Romania could take in 500,000 Ukrainian refugees if needed -defence minister

    Romania is preparing to receive up to half a million potential refugees from Ukraine in case of a Russian invasion, Defence Minister Vasile Dincu said on Tuesday. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising them as independent on Monday, accelerating a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war. The U.N. refugee agency said on Tuesday it had not seen an increased movement of people fleeing Ukraine, but eastern European governments and towns near the Ukrainian border were making preparations to take people in, if needed.

  • Biden announces new, 'full blocking sanctions' against Russia

    Biden announces new, 'full blocking sanctions' against Russia

  • Is it Wise to Invest in Wayfair Inc. (W)?

    Artisan Partners, a high value-added investment management firm, published its ‘Artisan Mid Cap Fund’ fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -0.72% was recorded by its Investor Class: ARTMX, -0.68% by its Advisor Class: APDMX, and -0.66% by its Institutional Class: APHMX, in the fourth […]