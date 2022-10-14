Putin threatens to disrupt "grain agreement" again, mentioning "terrorist attacks" and "explosive device from Odesa" used to attack Crimean Bridge

OLEKSII PAVLYSH – FRIDAY, 14 OCTOBER 2022, 16:40

Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that the further functioning of humanitarian corridors for the grain export from Ukraine will be questioned, in case it turns out that these corridors are "used for terrorist attacks".

Source: Putin at a press conference following the results of the summit in Astana, Kazakhstan

"The FSB stated that, most likely, a so-called cargo, or rather an explosive substance, was sent by sea from Odesa to attack the Crimean Bridge [which happened on 8 October – ed.]. However, it was not exactly established whether it was done with the use of a grain truck or not. It’s a question that remains unanswered yet," said Putin, speaking of the Crimean Bridge.

"In case it turns out that the humanitarian corridors are used for terrorist acts, then this will, of course, put the further functioning of the grain corridor into question. We will close the case, but we must first find out the circumstances precisely," he added.

Background:

Previously, Russia sent the UN a list of demands; if these were not met, it threatened to quit the agreement on the export of grain from the Black Sea, the validity of which expires in November 2022.

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, urged the world to give a clear response to Moscow's blackmail after the Russian Federation threatened to quit the agreement on unblocking Ukrainian seaports for the export of grain.

The grain agreement was signed in Istanbul on 22 July 2022, and is valid for 120 days from the date of signature, which is 19 November 2022. It can be automatically renewed, if one of the signatory parties fails to notify the other of its wish to change or terminate it.

The UN is pressuring Kyiv to give Moscow an additional benefit from the initiative, to allow it to export its ammonia through Odesa, and thus make sure that the corridors continue to operate.

Vladimir Putin wants to limit the areas of grain export from Ukraine, lying about the directions of food export – allegedly, only 3% goes to poor countries; Ekonomichna Pravda explained where Ukrainian grain actually went.

A queue of 120 vessels formed at entrances and exits to the Black Sea ports of Ukraine, and the time of inspection of vessels increased to 10-15 days, due to insufficient number of inspectors.

On early 8 October, it was revealed that there was a large fire on the railway branch of the Crimean bridge. The occupying authorities of Crimea announced that a truck exploded on the Bridge. Volodymyr Konstantinov, the so-called head of the "Parliament of Crimea" said that the road surface on the Crimean bridge was damaged by "Ukrainian vandals".

Sources of the Ukrainska Pravda reported that the Security Service of Ukraine had been behind the explosion on the bridge.

The FSB reported on the rapid investigation of the explosion on the Crimean Bridge; according to their data, a total of eight people were detained. The Russians believe that the Chief Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine and its chairman Kyrylo Budanov were behind the explosion.

