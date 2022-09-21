Putin threatens to use nuclear weapons: "This is not a bluff"

Ukrainska Pravda
·2 min read

OLENA ROSHCHINA WEDNESDAY, 21 SEPTEMBER 2022, 09:38

Following the announcement of partial mobilisation in Russia, President Vladimir Putin has once again threatened Western countries with nuclear weapons.

Source: Putin, in a televised address

Quote from Putin: "The West has overstepped all imaginable boundaries in its aggressive anti-Russian politics. Constant threats are being directed at our country and our people.

Some irresponsible politicians in the West discuss plans to supply Ukraine with long-range weapons and systems that will allow [Ukraine] to carry out strikes on Crimea and other regions of Russia, but it’s more than just talk. These terrorist attacks, undertaken with the use of Western weapons, have already been carried out on towns and villages in Belgorod and Kursk Oblasts."

Details: According to Putin, NATO is conducting "real-time" reconnaissance in southern Russia. Meanwhile, "Washington, London and Brussels are directly advocating for hostilities to be pushed onto our territory" and say that "Russia must be defeated by all means" on the battlefield and deprived of any sovereignty, Putin claimed.

Quote from Putin: "They have resorted to nuclear blackmail. And I’m not just talking about the Western-encouraged attacks on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which poses the risk of a nuclear disaster, but also about the statements made by high-ranking representatives of leading NATO countries regarding the possibility, and permissibility, of using weapons of mass destruction – nuclear weapons – against Russia.

I would like to remind those who make such statements about Russia that our country also has various means of destruction at its disposal, including some that are more modern than those of NATO countries.

If the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will certainly use all means at our disposal to protect Russia and our people. This is not a bluff."

Details: Putin said that Russia’s "territorial integrity, independence and freedom" will be protected "by all available means".

"And those who are trying to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the tables may turn on them," the Russian president warned.

Putin added that to "stop those who strive for world domination" and those who threaten it with "dismemberment" is part of Russia’s "historical heritage". He said he was confident that Russia would be able to do this at present.

Prior to this, in an address, Vladimir Putin announced partial mobilisation of Russians, starting as early as 21 September. Ostensibly, only those Russian citizens who are in the reserve will be subject to conscription.





