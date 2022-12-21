Putin threatens to strengthen nuclear triad, pledges 'unlimited' funds for Russian army

2
The Kyiv Independent news desk
·2 min read

Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged in a speech to his defense chiefs that the state will invest "unlimited" funds in its military.

He also emphasized Russia's commitment to maintaining and developing its nuclear triad, calling it the "main guarantee of preserving our sovereignty and territorial integrity." A nuclear triad is a military force structure that consists of land-launched nuclear missiles, nuclear-missile-armed submarines, and aircraft with nuclear bombs and missiles.

Putin vowed to ensure that Russia's nuclear forces are combat-ready, adding that Russia's hypersonic Sarmat missile, nicknamed "Satan II" and capable of mounting nuclear strikes against the U.S., will be ready for deployment in the near future.

Putin gave the speech on Dec. 21 as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky headed off to Washington for talks with U.S. President Joe Biden and speaking in Congress.

Zelensky's trip to Washington, the first foreign visit since the start of the full-scale invasion in February, comes as the U.S. prepares to send a Patriot surface-to-air missile system to Ukraine — the most advanced air defense weapon in its arsenal that Kyiv has been long pleading for, the White House reported.

The U.S. will provide Ukraine with a Patriot battery, which includes up to eight launchers with 4-16 missiles each, depending on the type of munition used. The system is expected to be part of a new $2 billion military aid package that the U.S. plans to unveil on Dec. 21, the report said.

The same day, Russia's Deputy Chairman of the Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, traveled to China for an unannounced meeting with President Xi Jinping to discuss the "no limits" strategic partnership between Moscow and Beijing, as well as Russia's war in Ukraine.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia's Medvedev, China's Xi discuss 'strategic partnership' in surprise visit

    Russia's Deputy Chairman of its Security Council Dmitry Medvedev met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in a surprise visit to discuss their 'strategic partnership.'

  • Zelensky defiant ahead of US visit, vows to retake all seized territory

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky struck a defiant tone ahead of his visit to the United States on Wednesday, reiterating promises to retake all seized Ukrainian territory, including Crimea. “We will do everything possible and impossible, expected and unexpected, so that our heroes have everything they need to prevail. To get the results that all Ukrainians…

  • Mortgage shocks and a China-led inflation spike are among the top 5 global risks of 2023, according to Charles Schwab

    The "biggest risks in a typical year aren't usually from out of left field," Schwab says." Rather, they are often hiding in plain sight."

  • Twitter Is Probably Too Small to Trouble EU’s Antitrust Cops

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s sudden policy change barring users from promoting other social media accounts drew concern that the move was anticompetitive and would violate European Union rules. In the end, Twitter is probably too small to matter.Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooA

  • Here's What's New in Japan for Travelers Planning a Trip in 2023

    An expert deep-dives into how the Land of the Rising Sun has changed over the last three years.

  • Shoigu lies about 'record low' death rate among Russian soldiers in Ukraine

    Sergei Shoigu, Russian Defence Minister, has lied at the military board with Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, saying that the death rate of the occupiers in the war in Ukraine was at a 'record low' thanks to the efforts of combat medics.

  • Mass grave of Russian-killed people found in Kherson Oblast

    Oleksii Reznikov, the Defence Minister of Ukraine, reported that a mass grave of victims of Russian invaders had been found in the village of Pravdyne, located in the liberated part of Kherson Oblast. Source: Reznikov on Twitter Quote from Reznikov: "On 30 November, in the village of Pravdyne (Kherson Oblast), a mass burial of victims of the Russian occupation was discovered: seven civilians, including a teenage girl.

  • Belarus says its Russian S-400, Iskander missiles enter ‘combat duty’

    The move comes as analysts are seeing Moscow’s rising pressure on Minsk to increase the satellite nation’s involvement in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • Zelensky to address Congress amid rising fears of massive Russian winter offensive

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will make his historic visit to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday at a critical time in his country’s war with Russia, as Ukrainian officials warn Moscow is massing upwards of 200,000 troops for a renewed offensive within the first three months of next year. Ukraine has urged the United States and other…

  • Sam Bankman-Fried to fly to U.S. to face criminal charges

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Keenan joins the Live show to discuss reports that Sam Bankman-Fried will be flying to the U.S. to face criminal charges following the demise of FTX.

  • Top Russian official says military must expand to 1.5M personnel

    Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday announced the country plans to increase its military manpower to 1.5 million personnel. Shoigu made the announcement during a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the country’s top military leaders. Such a move would significantly increase Russia’s military forces, which comprise about 1 million personnel. It comes…

  • Gambia coup attempt foiled - government

    Four soldiers are under arrest following Tuesday's plot, President Barrow's government says.

  • NAACP sues Mississippi over legislative redistricting plan

    Mississippi is perpetuating a legacy of racial discrimination because lawmakers failed to draw enough majority-Black districts for the state House and Senate, civil rights advocates say in a lawsuit filed Tuesday. The Mississippi NAACP and five Black residents of Mississippi filed the suit in federal court in Jackson, challenging districts that are scheduled to be used in the 2023 election. The suit says redistricting plans for the 122-member House and the 52-member Senate will dilute the voting power of Black people in a state with the largest percentage of Black residents.

  • House Committee Votes ‘Yes’ on Releasing Trump’s Tax Returns

    Emily Elconin/Getty ImagesThe U.S. House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday afternoon voted to approve the public release of six years’ worth of Donald Trump’s federal tax returns, along with filings related to eight affiliated businesses, marking yet another headache for the former president as he prepares to launch a bid to get back in the White House. After more than four hours of discussion, largely behind closed doors, the committee split along party lines, voting 24-16 to move ahead with

  • NFL odds, betting: Does it make sense to trust the 49ers as big favorites?

    The 49ers are rolling with Brock Purdy and have made it a habit of winning big.

  • Esports seen as pathway to boost diversity in STEM careers

    As a kid, Kevin Fair would take apart his Nintendo console, troubleshoot issues and put it back together again — experiences the Black entrepreneur says represented “a life trajectory changing moment” when he realized the entertainment system was more than a toy. Motivated by his love for video games, Fair learned to code and fix computers. In 2009, he started I Play Games!, a Chicago-based business that exposes young people of color to a side of video gaming they might not have otherwise known existed.

  • Canada police arrest 8 teen girls for 'swarming,' allegedly stabbing homeless man to death on Toronto street

    Eight teen girls who met on social media were arrested for the murder of a 59-year-old man living in the Toronto shelter system after allegedly 'swarming' their victim on the street.

  • Israeli startup makes inroads with personal flying vehicle

    An Israeli-made electric vehicle designed to fly commuters on short trips far above streets overcrowded with cars has made its maiden unmanned flight, a milestone the developer says will help it reach the market in the next two years. The test-phase voyage may not look out of the ordinary at first given the huge progress made in drone technology. But this one, being developed by Israeli startup AIR, will be able to carry two people - an operator and passenger - as far as 100 miles on a single charge, the company says.

  • Patriots legend Willie McGinest arrested on assault charge in West Hollywood

    After giving a statement about what happened at a West Hollywood nightclub, Willie McGinest was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, sheriff's deputies said

  • Which African countries were most innovative in 2022?

    This year saw Africa climb up the global tech ladder to join the rest of the world in running an economy driven by innovation.