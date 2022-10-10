Putin threatens Ukraine with "harsh response" in event of "terrorist attacks" on Russia's territory

MONDAY, 10 OCTOBER 2022, 13:30

Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened Ukraine with a "harsh response" in case of attempts to carry out "terrorist attacks" on the territory of the Russian Federation, as he commented on the morning missile attack on Ukraine.

Source: [Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency] TASS

Quote from Putin: "In the event of continuing attempts to carry out terrorist attacks on our territory, the responses from Russia will be harsh, and in terms of their scale, [they] will correspond to the level of threats posed to the Russian Federation."

Previously: Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported that so far, on 10 October, the Russian aggressor state has launched 83 missiles on Ukraine within a few hours; 45 of these were shot down by air defence systems.

Background:

On the morning of 8 October, it became known that there was a powerful fire on the railway branch of the Crimean bridge.

According to the media, the explosion on the Crimean Bridge was organised by the Ukrainian secret services. Russian President Vladimir Putin publicly accused Ukraine of a terrorist attack.

The New York Times writes that the Crimean Bridge is deeply symbolic for Russian President Vladimir Putin and a symbol of the Russian military's failure.

Since 2015, the construction of the Crimean Bridge was carried out in violation of international law, since Ukraine did not give such permission.

