Putin threatens Ukraine with loss of statehood

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Grayson Quay, Weekend editor
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
Vladimir Putin
Vladimir Putin MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Saturday that if Ukraine could lose its statehood if it continues to resist Russia's invasion, The New York Times reports.

"The current leadership needs to understand that if they continue doing what they are doing, they risk the future of Ukrainian statehood," Putin said in Moscow on Saturday. "If that happens," he continued, "they will have to be blamed for that."

The precise goal of Putin's invasion remains unclear, but few experts believe he wants to fully annex Ukraine. Taking part of a country — as he did with Crimea in 2014 — is one thing. Wiping an entire nation off the map would be something else entirely.

Likelier outcomes would involve setting up a Russia-friendly puppet government in Kyiv or incorporating large parts of eastern Ukraine into Russia while leaving a pro-Western rump in the west.

Bold as annexing Ukraine might be, however, Putin has presented historical arguments that could justify exactly that, referring to modern Ukraine as a creation of the Soviet Union.

Since the end of World War Two, the total annexation of one sovereign state by another has been exceedingly rare. Attempts that were subsequently reversed include Iraq's 1990 annexation of Kuwait, Indonesia's 1975 annexation of East Timor, and Ethiopia's 1962 annexation of Eritrea.

The People's Republic of China annexed Tibet in 1951, though whether Tibet was a sovereign nation prior to the annexation is debated. The reunification of Vietnam in 1975 was effectively an annexation of South Vietnam by the communist north.

You may also like

How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine

The West is going after Russian oligarchs' luxury yachts. A Ukrainian yacht mechanic got there first.

Only 5 countries, including North Korea, vote against U.N. resolution condemning Russia

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. WNBA All-Star Griner detained in Russia, customs service cites hash possession

    Without identifying Griner, a center for the female league's Phoenix Mercury, the Russian Customs Service said a player was detained in February after arriving at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on a flight from New York. Russian news agency TASS identified the player as Griner, citing a source. The Phoenix Mercury team, without elaborating, said: "We are aware of and are closely monitoring the situation with Brittney Griner in Russia."

  • Massive tackle Daniel Faalele has actually dropped 41 pounds

    All-Big Ten offensive tackle Blaise Andries never felt so small than the day in 2018 that Daniel Faalele ducked into the University of Minnesota locker room for the first time. Packing 426 pounds on his 6-foot-8 frame, Faalele towered over everybody. “It's a little humbling at first,” said Andries, who checks in at 6-6 and 335 pounds himself.

  • AdFreeRateUpdate.com

    2.0% Fixed Rate Get Home Equity, Cash Out Refi

    Today's best home equity and cash out refinance rates from 2.3% APR. View Rates & Calculate Payment. 10, 15, 20, 30 Year terms. View Rates Now.

  • Zelenskyy Asked For More Lethal Aid, No-Fly Zone In Call With U.S. Congress

    Experts have warned that a no-fly zone would amount to a U.S. declaration of war against nuclear-armed Russia.

  • J.P. Morgan: War Spells Doom for Russian Economy

    Western sanctions are making their mark on Russia's economy, with supposed advantages turning into problems.

  • Russia demands protections against sanctions if Iran nuclear deal restored

    Russian officials said they want a written guarantee that sanctions related to its invasion of Ukraine will not impact the country's trade with Iran if the nuclear deal is restored, the Wall Street Journal reports. Driving the news: The U.S. and Iran are close to reaching a deal to bring back the 2015 Iran nuclear pact, which would lift "most international sanctions on Iran in exchange for tight but temporary restrictions on Iran’s nuclear programs."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios

  • AdSystem1 | Search Ads

    Cheap Online Colleges May Be The Solution

    Tuition for online colleges may be cheaper than most would expect. See for yourself. Look for cheap online colleges.

  • Kremlin says the West is behaving like a bandit

    LONDON (Reuters) -The Kremlin said on Saturday that the West was behaving like a bandit by cutting economic relations over the conflict in Ukraine but that Russia was far too big to be isolated as the world was much larger than just the United States and Europe. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the West was engaged in "economic banditry" against Russia and that Moscow would respond. "This does not mean Russia is isolated," Peskov told reporters.

  • Mexico will not send arms to Ukraine, president says

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that the country would not send arms to Ukraine after Ukrainian representatives had asked the country's Senate for arms and military assistance a day earlier. On Thursday, Ukrainian representatives sent a letter to the Mexican Senate urging that "only the military and massive support of our allies can help us push back the enemy." Lopez Obrador also reiterated earlier comments that Mexico would not follow many other countries and impose unilateral economic sanctions on Russia after Moscow invaded Ukraine.

  • How Asian countries voted on UN resolution demanding Russia withdraw from Ukraine

    On Wednesday, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) voted overwhelmingly to reprimand Russia for its recent display of “aggression against Ukraine” during a rare emergency session called by the UN Security Council. The assembly successfully passed a resolution seeking to diplomatically isolate Russia, with support expressed by 141 of its 193 members. In addition to deploring “the Russian Federation’s aggression against Ukraine in violation of Article 2, paragraph 4 of the United Nations Charter,” the resolution also demanded that Russia “immediately, completely, and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.”

  • Admatch

    Single in Ashburn? See who's on Match!

    Looking for a real relationship? Click here to view profiles and meet someone near you. Get started today!

  • Ukraine Update: Israel Premier Meets Putin in Moscow

    (Bloomberg) -- The government in Kyiv offered to hold further talks with Russia on Monday, even as President Vladimir Putin repeated his demands for “demilitarization” of Ukraine. Russia’s Foreign Ministry said another meeting was likely in the near future without specifying a date, Tass reported.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Israel Premier Meets Putin in MoscowUkraine Update: UN Council to Meet, Safety Corridors Set UpRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkrain

  • Could India face US sanctions over its ties to Russia?

    India’s tightrope between Russia and the US is getting tighter. The US may be considering imposing sanctions on India under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) for the latter’s defence deals with Russia. This is likely a consequence of India’s multiple abstentions at various United Nations forums on votes to criticise Russia’s “aggression” against Ukraine.

  • NATO brings Finland, Sweden on board for all Ukraine conflict discussions

    “In response to Russia’s aggression, we have decided to strengthen our coordination and information-sharing with Finland and Sweden,” Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said.

  • AdTotalRestore

    US Surgeon Drops Over 70 LBS: "I Quit 3 Foods"

    Top U.S. Surgeon Reveals Why Your Gut Health is Critical to Your Overall Wellbeing

  • India is exploring a rupee-ruble arrangement for smooth bilateral trade with Russia

    India is looking to strengthen its rupee-ruble arrangement to ensure seamless trade with Russia amid disruptions caused by Western sanctions following the Ukraine war. Indian banks rely on The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, or SWIFT, to settle international transactions related to trade and remittances. Indian traders have naturally raised concerns.

  • China pledges peaceful growth of Taiwan ties, but opposes foreign interference

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese Premier Li Keqiang pledged on Saturday to advance peaceful growth in relations with Taiwan and "reunification", and said his government firmly opposes any separatist activities or foreign interference, drawing a firm rebuke from Taipei. China, which claims democratic Taiwan as its own territory, has increased military activity near the island over the past two years, responding to what it calls "collusion" between Taipei and Washington, Taiwan's main international backer and arms supplier. Speaking at the opening of the annual meeting of China's parliament, Li said Beijing stands by the "one China" principle, which states Taiwan is part of China.

  • We don't seek conflict with Russia but we are ready for it, U.S. says

    NATO will defend all its allies and territory against a Russian attack, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday, as he arrived for a meeting of the alliance's foreign ministers in Brussels.

  • AdFisher Investments

    7 Income Strategies for Your $1 Million Portfolio

    Download The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income to learn ways to grow your wealth and generate income from your portfolio. [Free Guide]

  • Iran Paves Way for Sanctions Relief, Seals Atomic-Probe Pact

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Israel Premier Meets Putin in MoscowUkraine Update: UN Council to Meet, Safety Corridors Set UpRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteWhite House Weighs Ban on Russian Oil Imports as Congress FumesIran paved the way for sanctions relief by agreeing to help end a contentious nuclear investigation, removing one of the final hurdles to an atomic deal that could see Ir

  • Kasparov calls on world powers to throw Russia 'back into the Stone Age'

    Russian human rights activist and former world chess champion Garry Kasparov on Thursday urged world powers to adopt a harsher military and economic strategy against Russian President Vladimir Putin for his invasion of Ukraine. In an interview with Reuters, Kasparov called on Western countries to recall their ambassadors from Moscow, eject Russia from the global police agency Interpol, and impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine. "Russia should be thrown back into the Stone Age to make sure that the oil and gas industry and any other sensitive industries that are vital for survival of the regime cannot function without Western technological support," Kasparov said.

  • Taiwan honors former top US diplomat Pompeo during his visit, which China slams as 'shameless'

    Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has honored former U.S. State Secretary Mike Pompeo with a special award in recognition of his efforts to strengthen relations between Washington and Taipei during his tenure under the Trump administration. Pompeo, who served as secretary of state from April 2018 to January 2021, is in Taiwan for a four-day visit involving meetings with public officials and business leaders.

  • AdGundry MD

    Heart Surgeon Drops 70 LBS: "I Quit Three Foods"

    Top Surgeon and Author of the Best Selling Book "Dr. Gundry's Diet Evolution" Discovers Link Between Gut Health and the Rising Number on the Scale.

  • Iran nuclear deal near, diplomats say

    An agreement to restore the 2015 Iran nuclear deal could be just days away, with negotiators from Europe and Iran making clear that they've reached the final hurdles.Driving the news: Rafael Grossi, the head of the UN's nuclear watchdog, will travel to Tehran on Saturday to try to resolve one of the remaining disputes: Iran's insistence that an investigation into its undeclared nuclear activity be dropped. The success of failure of Grossi's visit could determine the fate of the deal.Stay on top

  • Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett traveled to Moscow in secret to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin

    The Israeli Prime Minister traveled to Moscow in secret to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke with Putin about the war in Ukraine, his spokesperson said. Israel has offered to mediate the crisis between Russia and Ukraine.

  • US should recognise Taiwan as 'free and sovereign' nation, Mike Pompeo says

    Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo called for Washington to recognise Taiwan as a sovereign nation during a speech in Taipei on Friday that angered Beijing. "It is my view that the US government should immediately take necessary and long overdue steps to do the right and obvious thing - that is, to offer the Republic of China, Taiwan, America's diplomatic recognition as a free and sovereign country," Pompeo said in the speech organised by a Taiwanese government-affiliated think tank. "This