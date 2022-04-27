Putin threatens West with ‘lightning-fast’ retaliatory strikes in the event of interference

Vladimir Putin

He did not specify what the "retaliatory strikes" would be.

Read also: Kremlin’s mouthpiece RIA publishes Russian fascist manifesto

"If someone intends to intervene in the situation in Ukraine from the outside and create unacceptable threats of a strategic nature — the retaliatory blows will be lightning-fast," Putin threatened.

He also added that all decisions on this have already been made.

"We have all the tools nobody can boast of at this moment to retaliate in the event of interference in the situation in Ukraine,” the dictator claimed.

Read also: Putin's next move?

“We will use them if necessary.”