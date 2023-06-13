Putin threatens to withdraw Russia from Black Sea Grain Deal again

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Western countries of failing to comply with the Russian demands concerning the Black Sea Grain Initiative and said that Moscow was considering a withdrawal from the agreement. (The Black Sea Grain Initiative is an agreement brokered by the UN with Russia and Türkiye launched on 22 July 2022 to enable ships to transport grain from Ukraine – ed.)

Source: Interfax-Russia news agency, quoting Putin during a meeting with Russian military journalists in the Kremlin

Details: The Russian president claimed that the West promised Moscow to "liberalise grain supplies to foreign markets" as part of the agreement, including by lifting some of the sanctions introduced following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

"There were many different conditions that the Westerners had to comply with under the UN oversight. Nothing has been done. We are now considering withdrawing from this grain deal," Putin added.

He also said that Russia extended the Grain Initiative in the past "in the interest of friendly states" that "do not support the West’s aggressive actions and [Western] satellites in Ukraine".

Background: In May 2023, the Black Sea Grain Initiative was extended by two months despite Russia’s threats to withdraw from the agreement.

Later, it was reported that Kyiv might allow the transit of Russian ammonia through Ukraine if it receives guarantees from Russia and the UN that the Black Sea Grain Initiative will operate without obstacles.

