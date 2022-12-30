Putin told Xi that he would like to meet with him in Moscow in the spring

Russian President Vladimir Putin would like to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Moscow in the spring of 2023.

Source: an online meeting between Putin and Xi, which is reported by Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti

Quote from Putin: "I do not doubt that we will also find an opportunity to meet you in person. We are waiting for you, dear Mr Chairman, dear friend, and we are waiting for you on a state visit to Moscow next spring."

Details: During the conversation, Putin also said that Russia and China will continue cooperation in the military-technical sphere. Xi, in turn, said that China is "ready to increase strategic cooperation."

Background:

On 21 December, Chinese President Xi Jinping said: to Russian President Dmitry Medvedev that his country would like to see negotiations on Ukraine.

