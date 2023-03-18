Putin toughens penalties for so-called ‘fake’ information about Russian mercenaries

Putin increased punishment for

From now on, penalties will be applied for so-called "fake" information (which is not aligned with Russian propaganda narratives) not only about Russian military and state bodies, but also about "volunteer units, organizations or individuals" who "contribute to the fulfillment of tasks for the Russian armed forces,” including Wagner Group mercenaries.

Read also: Putin has no control over Russian information, cannot reproduce Stalinist approach

The decree introduces punishments of up to 15 years in prison if actions lead to “serious consequences.”

Initially, the responsibility for "discrediting" and spreading "fake news" was limited to public statements about the Russian army. Eventually, the relevant laws were extended to other government agencies, and now for any Russian forces in Ukraine.

Read also: Premature peace with Putin would be disastrous for international security

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine