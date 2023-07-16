Putin transfers shares of foreigners in Baltika and Danone's subsidiary to Federal Agency for State Property Management

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has transferred the shares of foreigners in the Baltika and Danone's subsidiary to the management of the Federal Agency for State Property Management; earlier the companies announced the sale of their assets in the Russian Federation.

Source: This is stated in the decree of the President of the Russian Federation, reports Russian state-owned news agency RBK.

According to the decree, the shares of foreign companies in the Russian subsidiary of Danone and Baltika were transferred to the temporary management of the Federal Agency for State Property.

Such a decision was made in accordance with the decree of the President of the Russian Federation of April 2022 On the Temporary Management of Some Property, which was put into effect in connection with the need for "urgent measures in response to unfriendly [actions] and [actions] contrary to international law," the US and other countries' sanctions against Russian individuals and legal entities.

Danone has 13 factories producing traditional dairy products, yoghurts, desserts under the brands Prostokvashino, Activia, Actimel, Danissimo, Tema, Alpro in the Russian Federation.

Earlier:

It was reported that the French dairy producer Danone offered potential investors control over part of the assets in the Russian Federation with the condition of repurchase.

The Danish brewery company Carlsberg Group plans to complete the sale of the Russian business by the summer.

In March 2022, the Carlsberg Group announced a complete exit from Russia after the temporary cessation of activities on the territory of the terrorist state.

