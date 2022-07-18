Putin to travel to Tehran for meetings with Iranian, Turkish leaders

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brooke Singman
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Dmitry Peskov
    Russian politician

Russian President Vladimir Putin is traveling to Tehran, Tuesday, for meetings with Iranian and Turkish officials, the Kremlin said, after warnings from the United States that Iran could provide Russia with drones for its war against Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin will attend a trilateral meeting with leaders from Iran and Turkey — the format of meetings for Syria-related talks.

While in Tehran, Putin is expected to have a separate meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Putin’s visit to Iran comes after the Biden administration said Russian officials have visited Iran’s Kashan Airfield on June 8 and July 15.

US SAYS RUSSIAN OFFICIALS VISITED IRAN TO VIEW DRONES FOR WAR AGAINST UKRAINE

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the Biden administration had information that indicated the Iranian government was preparing to provide Russia with "up to several hundred UAVs, including weapons-capable UAVs on an expedited timeline."

UAVs are unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones.

"We assess an official Russian delegation recently received a showcase of Iranian attack-capable UAVs. We are releasing these images captured in June showing Iranian UAVs that the Russian government delegation saw that day," Sullivan said. "This suggests ongoing Russian interest in acquiring Iranian attack-capable UAVs."

Sullivan also said the U.S. understands that the visit in June was the first time a Russian delegation "has visited this airfield for such a showcase."

But Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said in a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart on Friday that the U.S. accusations about Iranian drones being acquired by Russia for war against Ukraine are "baseless."

"This sort of claims parallel with Biden’s visit to occupied Palestine, or Israel, are in direction of political intentions and purposes," Amirabdollahian said, according Iran’s Foreign Ministry's website. "We oppose any move that could lead to continuation and intensifying conflicts."

Iran has supplied UAVs to its Middle Eastern allies, and announced Friday its first naval drone-carrying division in the Indian Ocean.

Senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies Behnam Ben Taleblu warned Monday that a growing Russian-Iranian partnership could mean "trouble for Washington."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during the High School Students Research Project Final Competition and Award Ceremony at Bestepe Peopleâs Congress and Culture Center in Ankara, Turkiye on June 2, 2022. <span class="copyright">Mustafa Kamaci/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images</span>
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during the High School Students Research Project Final Competition and Award Ceremony at Bestepe Peopleâs Congress and Culture Center in Ankara, Turkiye on June 2, 2022. Mustafa Kamaci/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

"Be it drone sales or sanctions busting, Washington needs to expose and sanction the connective nodes between Tehran and Moscow," Taleblu told Fox News.

WHITE HOUSE ACCUSES IRAN OF GIFTING 'SEVERAL HUNDRED' DRONES TO RUSSIA

The U.S. broadened its network of sanctions earlier this month after Tehran attempted to skirt U.S.-sanctioned Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products by selling the banned items to East Asia.

"Although the leaders are reportedly meeting to discuss Syria under the Astana process, what is likely bringing Khamenei, Putin, and Erdogan together is their shared interest in regime survival and what the other autocrats can do to help with that," Taleblu said.

Meanwhile, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Monday that the Biden administration "will continue to watch very closely all of our sanctions remain in force."

"Any transaction of this sort would implicate a number of the sanctions that we have on the books and presumably a number of sanctions that countries around the world have on the books," Price said, regarding the drones. "So this is something that we'll continue to monitor."

Putin’s visit to Iran comes after President Biden visited Israel and Saudi Arabia. Biden, in Saudi Arabia over the weekend, discussed implementing missile and defense capabilities in the Middle East as a counter to Iranian drone and missile attacks.

Neither Saudi Arabia nor Israel have joined international efforts to punish Putin over his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Fox News' Ben Evansky, Caitlin McFall and The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Recommended Stories

  • Kremlin: Putin, Erdogan to discuss Ukrainian grain exports on Tuesday

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan will discuss the export of Ukrainian grain at their meeting in Tehran on Tuesday, a Kremlin aide has told reporters. Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations are expected to sign a deal later this week aimed at resuming the shipping of grain from Ukraine across the Black Sea, which has been all but choked off by Russia's decision last February to send its armed forces into Ukraine.

  • Khamenei adviser says Tehran 'capable of building nuclear bomb' -Al Jazeera

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran is technically capable of making a nuclear bomb but has not decided whether to build one, a senior adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told Qatar's al Jazeera TV on Sunday. Kamal Kharrazi spoke a day after U.S. President Joe Biden ended his four-day trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia, vowing to stop Iran from "acquiring a nuclear weapon." Kharrazi's comments were a rare suggestion that Iran might have an interest in nuclear weapons, which it has long denied seeking.

  • Kenya election: Taking on the sexist bullies to stand

    Wavinya Ndeti says some voters "see women as the weaker sex", as she campaigns to become a governor.

  • Putin visits Iran for first trip outside former U.S.S.R. since Ukraine war

    Putin casts the West's attempt to cripple Russia's economy with the most severe sanctions in recent history as a declaration of economic war and says Russia is turning away from the West to China, India and Iran. Just three days after U.S. President Joe Biden finished a visit to Saudi Arabia, Russia's paramount leader arrives in Tehran to hold his fifth meeting with Khamenei, Iran's second supreme leader who came to power in 1989.

  • Prince Harry calls Meghan Markle his ‘soulmate’ during Nelson Mandela Day speech at United Nations

    Prince Harry described a photo he was given of his mother, Princess Diana, meeting Nelson Mandela. She died five months after the snapshot was taken in 1997.

  • H&M to fully exit Russia

    STORY: H&M is the latest western firm to say it’s leaving Russia.The world’s number two fashion retailer has suspended sales there since March.Now it’s going to wind down altogether.Chief executive Helena Helmersson said the current crisis left no alternative.She said she was deeply saddened for colleagues there.A spokesperson said around 6,000 workers would be affected.Russia had been H&M’s sixth-biggest market, and one of the few where it was still opening more outlets.Now the wind-down is expected to cost it around $191 million.Its stores will temporarily reopen to sell remaining stock.Bigger rival Inditex, owner of the Zara chain, said last week it would keep operations suspended for the time being.H&M shares fell around 1% in early trades on Monday.

  • Opening Act theatre program helps girls build confidence

    The Opening Act program is teaching a new round of girls how to build confidence through theatre.

  • Khamenei adviser says Tehran 'capable of building nuclear bomb,' Al Jazeera reports

    A day after President Joe Biden ended his Middle East trip, senior advisor Kamal Kharrazi said that Iran has the technology to build a nuclear bomb.

  • Saudi's Investment Minister on Oil Demand, Economic Growth, Green Energy

    Saudi Arabia's Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih talks about the demand for renewable energy, attracting foreign investors, working with Russia and China, and the US asking for more oil output. He spoke with Bloomberg's Annmarie Hordern in Jeddah on July 16.

  • Biden's Visit to Saudi Arabia Won't Lower Oil Prices

    Drivers have noticed some relief at the pump as oil had dripped lower before Monday's rally in the commodity, but can we attribute any of this to the recent visit by President Joe Biden to Saudi Arabia? After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as Brent spot prices touched highs of $135 a barrel, there has been an undue amount of pressure on the Biden Administration to get the price of oil down. Oil prices have put a strain on consumers as inflation is now averaging close to 9.5% year-over-year in the U.S. The White House may try to blame the "inflation" on Russia and its invasion, but the truth is that inflation was a problem all throughout the end of last year prior to the invasion.

  • Russia moves closer to cutting off gas as Gazprom declares force majeure on supplies

    Next Tory leader has room to make £60bn in tax cuts, say economists A Germany without Russian gas will be forced to put the brakes on its electric car dreams FTSE 100 rises 0.9pc; Pound rises 1pc against dollar Lucy Burton: City centres will become permanent ghost towns if we fail to prepare for heatwaves Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Russian independent TV Rain relaunches from abroad

    The liberal-leaning Russian independent TV station Dozhd (TV Rain) resumed broadcasting on Monday evening from abroad after being forced to shut its Moscow studio following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Dozhd, portrayed in the 2021 film "Tango with Putin", was visited and praised in 2011 by then-President Dmitry Medvedev when it was just a year old, and largely apolitical. But like all Russian independent media, it has been harassed relentlessly since Vladimir Putin returned to the presidency in 2012.

  • Russian Federation assigns its own official as "head of the government" of occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - MONDAY, 18 JULY 2022, 21:05 The Russian Federation assigned Anton Koltsov, who held the position of first vice-governor of Vologda Oblast of the Russian Federation, as head of the "government" of the occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

  • ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Debuts First Footage of Aubrey Plaza and Jennifer Coolidge’s Return

    Get ready, Sicily, because “The White Lotus” Season 2 is coming. The first footage from the acclaimed resort-set comedy’s new season has been released by HBO Max courtesy of a new preview of TV shows “coming soon” to the streamer. The footage provides a first look at the new lineup of characters at the center […]

  • Trial expected to begin for ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon

    Jury selection is scheduled to begin in the trial of former Trump presidential adviser Steve Bannon.

  • British prime minister contenders clash over tax cuts in TV debate

    LONDON (Reuters) -The five Conservative contenders still vying to be Britain's next prime minister clashed over tax cuts in a second televised debate on Sunday, with the two frontrunners - Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss - stepping up their battle on the economy. With no clear candidate to succeed Boris Johnson who is stepping down after a series of scandals, the battle to be the next leader remains unpredictable and increasingly fractious, exposing rifts in the ruling Conservative Party. Ex-finance minister Rishi Sunak has emerged as the favourite among the 358 Conservative lawmakers, who will hold further votes this week to whittle down the field of contenders to a final two.

  • Fauci plans to retire by end of U.S. President Biden's term

    (Reuters) -Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser to the White House, confirmed he will retire by the end of President Joe Biden's first term, but it could come much earlier than that, the infectious disease expert told Reuters in an interview on Monday. "I haven't made an announcement of my retirement, but it could be anywhere from now until then," Fauci said in the telephone interview. Fauci, 81, in late November 2021 told Reuters he was "not even remotely contemplating" retirement.

  • Britain's next prime minister is unlikely to be a white man

    Since Boris Johnson resigned as Britain's prime minister, fellow Conservatives started jockeying to replace him. The winner could make history.

  • Japan, China cut holdings of U.S. Treasuries to multi-year lows -data

    Japan and China pared back holdings of U.S. Treasuries in May to multi-year lows, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on Monday. Japan's holdings fell to $1.212 trillion, the lowest since January 2020, when the country's stash of Treasuries was $1.211 trillion. In April, Japan's holdings were at $1.218 trillion.

  • Europe broils in heat wave that fuels fires in France, Spain

    LA TESTE-DE-BUCH, France (AP) — A heat wave broiling Europe spilled northward Monday to Britain and fueled ferocious wildfires in Spain and France, which evacuated thousands of people and scrambled water-bombing planes and firefighters to battle flames in tinder-dry forests. Two people were killed in the blazes in Spain that its prime minister linked to global warming, saying, “Climate change kills.”