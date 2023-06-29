Putin tried hard to show his 'closeness to people' after Prigozhin's mutiny – CNN

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, is trying with all his might to confirm his authority among the people after the mutiny of the leader of Wagner PMC.

Source: CNN

Quote: "Russian President Vladimir Putin seems to have changed his tactics. For the past three years, the Russian leader has rarely appeared in public. During the pandemic, he has been in almost complete isolation. And when he did appear, he usually sat at a huge table, far from people around.

However, after Putin faced the biggest-ever challenge to his power over the weekend, he found himself back in the spotlight.

The Kremlin is now making every effort to confirm Putin's authority, holding meetings and public events designed to demonstrate the unity and solidarity of the state and the army under his leadership."

Details: Putin has made several public appearances since the mutiny, including a trip to Dagestan on Wednesday. Russian propaganda posted a video in which he was met by "supporters" on the streets of Derbent.

Putin later said he "had no doubts about the reaction [to his visit – ed.] in Dagestan and throughout the country."

However, the dictator's first public appearance after the mutiny was a speech to the participants of the International Youth Industrial Forum held in Tula. CNN notes that the Kremlin did not specify when and where the video was shot.

In addition, on Monday, Putin addressed security forces in the Kremlin on camera, praising them for "suppressing" the rebellion.

