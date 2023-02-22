Putin 'tried to launch Satan II missile' while Biden was in Kyiv

A successful testing of the Sarmat missile system - nicknamed Satan II - by Russia in November 2022

Russia tried and failed a test launch of its new intercontinental ballistic missile while Joe Biden was in neighbouring Ukraine, it has been reported.

Moscow was said to have tested the 200-tonne nuclear missile, known as “Satan II”, which can carry a dozen warheads and strike anywhere in the world, while the US President was meeting his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, on Monday.

Russian officials warned Washington through so-called deconfliction lines that the launch would be going ahead, US officials told CNN.

The sources said they did not see the test launch as an anomaly or escalation, according to the broadcaster.

Mr Biden's aides used the same lines of communication to notify Moscow of his visit to Kyiv, warning against any attack on the city.

Missile 'could reach London in as little as 13 minutes'

It is not clear if the attempted launch took place during the four hours the US President was in the Ukrainian capital to mark the one-year anniversary of Vladimir Putin's invasion.

The Russian president has previously boasted his new missile, officially known as Sarmat, would "give thought to those who are trying to threaten Russia".

The missile reportedly has a range of 18,000km (11,000 miles) and can deliver between 10 and 15 nuclear warheads at hypersonic speeds.

Military analysts have said it could reach London in as little as 13 minutes if it was based in Russia's extreme west.

In the past, Putin has announced successful ICBM tests, including last April, just months after he had ordered his armed forces to attempt to seize Kyiv.

But in his first state-of-the-nation address since invading Ukraine, the Russian leader on Tuesday made no mention of the launch.

However, he announced that he was withdrawing from the world's last remaining nuclear arms control treaty.

He said he would suspend the New Start treaty, branding efforts to allow US inspections on Russian soil a "theatre of absurdity".

The 2010 agreement limits both the US and Russia each to deploy 1,550 nuclear warheads, and includes provisions for monitoring compliance, such as on-site inspections.

The move to withdraw from it follows months of nuclear sabre-rattling from Putin, that most in the West believe is to distract from the failings on the battlefield in Ukraine.

“They want to deal us a strategic defeat and are meddling with our nuclear facilities,” Putin told members of both houses of the Russian parliament. “In this context, I have to declare today that Russia is suspending its participation in the treaty on strategic offensive arms.”

The Russian leader warned he would restart nuclear testing if Washington did so.