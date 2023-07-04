Putin tries to assure Chinese leader he’s still in control after Prigozhin mutiny

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has tried to assure Chinese leader Xi Jinping and other members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) that he maintains control over Russia after the Wagner PMC mutiny led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Moscow Times quoted Putin as saying on July 4.

“The Russian people are more consolidated than ever before,” the dictator claimed during the SCO summit.

“Russian society is not experiencing a split after Prigozhin’s rebellion and “acted as a united front.

Following Prigozhin’s mutiny, Xi Jinping did not hold public talks with Putin. At the same time, Chinese Foreign Ministry called the events in Russia an “internal matter.”

The SCO is a Eurasian political, economic, international security and defense organization created by China and Russia in 2001. It includes six other members: India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

Wagner Group in Belarus

Prigozhin announced the beginning of an armed conflict with the Russian Defense Ministry on the evening of June 23, claiming that about 25,000 of his fighters were going to “restore justice” in Russia.

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko held talks with Prigozhin as his mercenaries closed in on Moscow, Lukashenko’s press office stated, culminating in a deal where Prigozhin agreed to halt his forces’ advance on the Russian capital — in exchange for dropping charges and changes at the Russian Ministry of Defense.

In a video address on June 26, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin offered three options to the fighters of the Wagner mercenary company who had participated in the mutiny attempt — return to civilian life, sign contracts with the regular Russian military, or relocate to Belarus.

On July 3, Prigozhin recorded an audio address for the first time in a week, asking for support.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine