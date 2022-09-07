Putin tries to scare Europe with cold winter: "Freeze, freeze, wolf's tail"

WEDNESDAY, 7 SEPTEMBER 2022, 13:05 — OLEKSII PAVLYSH

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia will not supply energy carriers beyond the contract, and tried to scare Europe with a cold winter, using the old expression "Freeze, freeze, wolf's tail" [referring to a Russian fairytale].

Source: Russian propagandist new agency TASS, citing Putin at the Eastern Economic Forum

Quote: "And in general, we will not supply anything at all if it contradicts our interests, in this case, economic [interests]. No gas, no coal, no oil, nothing…

We will totally fulfil our contractual obligations. But if someone tries to impose it on us, I want to remind you that those who want to impose something on us are not in a position to dictate their will to us. Let them come to their senses," the Russian president says.

"We will not supply anything beyond the contract. And we will have only one thing left - as the famous Russian fairy tale says: "Freeze, freeze, wolf's tail," Putin added.

Details:

Russian President Vladimir Putin claims that his government is ready to resume the operation of Nord Stream tomorrow, if the Siemens Energy company brings the repaired turbine back.

Dmitry Peskov, Vladimir Putin’s press secretary, reports that the Nord Stream turbine is not being repaired due to Western sanctions.

The Kremlin declared that Western sanctions were the reason for the complete termination of supplies and the closure of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline between Germany and Russia.

Against the background of a complete shutdown of gas supplies via Nord Stream 1, gas prices in Europe at the opening of trading on Monday exceeded 2,800 dollars per thousand cubic metres, showing an increase of more than 30%.

Benchmark gas futures on Tuesday fell by 13% after a sharp rise on Monday, as governments take anti-crisis measures in an attempt to resolve the energy crisis.

On 2 September, Russia's Gazprom [Russia’s state-run energy monopolist] declared that during routine maintenance works on the unit at the Portova station, an oil leak was detected. According to Gazprom, the gas pipeline would be completely shut down until the problem is resolved.

At the same time, Siemens Energy says it sees no technical reasons for stopping the operation of Nord Stream for an indefinite period.

Ekonomichna Pravda





