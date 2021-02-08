'Putin is turning his main threat into a martyr': Will attack on Navalny, journalists and 5,700 detained Russians backfire?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kim Hjelmgaard and Deirdre Shesgreen, USA TODAY
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MOSCOW – To his supporters, anti-corruption figure Alexei Navalny, whose detention has sparked massive protests across Russia, was sent to prison for the crime of daring to survive President Vladimir Putin's efforts to poison him.

"Putin is turning his main threat into a martyr, a kind of Russian Nelson Mandela," said Jaka Bizilj, the director of the Berlin-based humanitarian group Cinema for Peace Foundation, referring to South Africa's anti-apartheid hero and former president.

In August, Bizilj organized for Navalny to be evacuated by private plane to Germany after he fell into a coma in the Siberian city of Omsk. Russia says there is no evidence the longtime Kremlin critic was poisoned. But German scientists determined Navalny had been exposed to the Russian military grade nerve agent Novichok, a claim backed by the U.S. and several European countries. An investigation by Bellingcat, a digital research organization, traced the poisoning to Russian security agents.

Alexei Navalny is surrounded by journalists inside the plane prior to his flight to Moscow from Berlin on Jan. 17, 2021.
Alexei Navalny is surrounded by journalists inside the plane prior to his flight to Moscow from Berlin on Jan. 17, 2021.

'You can't jail the entire country': Navalny gets 2.5 years in Russian prison

Five months after the near-fatal attack, Navalny returned Moscow in mid-January. Just before takeoff from a Berlin airport, he posted a video to Instagram of his wife quoting a line from a popular Russia crime movie: "Bring us some vodka, boy. We're flying home." Navalny was immediately arrested at the border. Russian authorities said that by seeking medical treatment abroad he violated the terms of his parole in connection with an embezzlement case from 2014 that is widely considered to be politically motivated.

For several weeks, tens of thousands of Russians have taken to the streets — and ice, one demonstration was held on a frozen lake in Kazan in southwest Russia while it was -45 degrees Fahrenheit — across the country to demand Navalny's release. More unrest is expected after Navalny was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison on Feb. 3.

"(Putin’s) only method is killing people," Navalny said as the judge read the verdict. "For as much as he pretends to be a great geopolitician, he'll go down in history as a poisoner." As Navalny stood in a glass cage guarded by court bailiffs he pointed to his wife Yulia on the other side of the court and drew a heart on the glass wall.

Analysts say the demonstrations represent a burgeoning protest movement that is growing exponentially and is spurred on by myriad issues coming to a head including increased economic hardship, frustration with the coronavirus pandemic, and the shocking scale of graft that for decades has been perpetrated by Putin and Russia's political elite – exposed by anti-corruption campaigners such as Navalny.

"This is qualitatively different from what we've seen before," said Robert Legvold, an expert on Russia and professor emeritus at Columbia University, noting that the protests have occurred not just across Russia but across ideological groups (from pro-democracy reformers to conservative nationalists). "A very substantial portion of that population no longer regards the government as legitimate," he said.

It's not difficult to see why.

After Navaly was arrested, his Anti-Corruption Foundation released a two-hour video investigation on YouTube detailing a luxury mansion on Russia's southern Black Sea coast purportedly belonging to Putin. The video alleges that it sits on a private estate 39 times the size of Monaco, is the largest private home in Russia and was paid for with "the largest bribe in history." The property has a theater, a casino, a church, a hockey rink, an "aquatic" disco and a hookah lounge with a pole-dancing stage. Putin denies owning the opulent palace and Russian billionaire Arkady Rotenberg has since stepped forward to say the 20,000-acre estate in fact belongs to him, not Putin.

But Rotenberg and Russia's leader are close. For a time they were judo sparring partners. Putin's official annual salary is about $150,000, according to official figures, a relatively modest sum for a man routinely seen wearing $60,000 watches. And various watchdogs, investigation groups and anti-corruption campaigners have estimated Putin's personal wealth to be somewhere between $70 billion and $200 billion.

Nobody seems to know how exactly Putin, 68, acquired all this wealth.

Some of the protesters in Russia have been expressing their view on the matter by mocking Putin by bringing gold-colored toilet brushes to the demonstrations.

"Everything that is happening (with Navalny) is illegal," said Moscow resident Darya Grechishkina, 20, an office manager. "Navalny is in jail because he is Putin's personal enemy and Putin has unlimited power. I do not trust the justice system in Russia."

Darya Grechishkina in Mayakovskaya Square, Moscow on Feb. 4, 2021.
Darya Grechishkina in Mayakovskaya Square, Moscow on Feb. 4, 2021.

Grechishkina said that she and most of her friends are afraid "to even go for a walk outside" because of the authorities' intense crackdown on the protests. Police and security services have intimidated, beaten and detained activists, students and anyone who appears vaguely connected to the unrest. They've ordered social media companies to take down all posts calling for people to participate in the demonstrations and threatened them with hefty fines and other punishments for failure to comply.

Journalist jailed for a retweet

Almost 5,700 people have been detained across Russia, according to OVD-Info, an independent monitoring group that tracks political persecution in Russia. At least 80 journalists have been arrested, including Sergei Smirnov, the editor of MediaZona, an independent website founded by members of the Russian punk rock band Pussy Riot.

Art of dissent: Protesting Russia's Putin with Pussy Riot

MediaZona's reporting focuses on issues of human rights and criminal justice.

Smirnov was arrested for retweeting a post on Twitter that poked fun at his apparent resemblance to a Russian rock musician. The post also referred to a planned pro-Navalny protest that included a date but not the location or any other details.

"He's calm because he’s innocent. He is upset that the court made an unfair decision," said Fyodor Sirosh, Smirnov's lawyer. "People are angry because they can’t get justice and can't get a fair trial." Smirnov was detained while on a walk with his five-year-old son. He was sentenced to 25 days "administrative arrest," meaning there's no trial.

Russia is no stranger when it comes to harassing and even killing journalists and opposition voices. In fact, 58 journalists have been murdered in Russia since 1992, according to the Committee to Protest Journalists; 28 since Putin ascended to the presidency in 2000. The list of high-profile Putin critics and former Kremlin insiders, spies and power brokers who are the victims of unsolved murders, grisly poisonings, suspicious deaths, as well as lighter forms of persecution and ill-treatment, is also long.

One of the doctors at the Russian hospital in Omsk where Navalny was treated immediately after his poisoning has died, the hospital said Thursday. The hospital said in a statement he died "suddenly" but did not provide a cause of death.

He's a guy from Chicago: Meet one of Vladimir Putin's top enemies

Polina Sadovskaya, literary and free expression group PEN America's Eurasia director, said that the Russian government is currently trying to prevent "people (from) understanding the size of the protests and it seems like they want to put a lid on what's happening right now and keep more of the public from taking to the streets."

Sadovskaya said she is concerned Russia’s federal media watchdog "can literally force the media to take down any information that they find false and threaten media outlets that they can be closed if they don’t comply. And there will be more of those laws."

'New stage of the crisis for Putin'

Arkady Dubnov, an analyst with the Carnegie Moscow Center, a foreign affairs think tank based in Russia's capital, described "the developments around Navalny" as a "new stage of the crisis for Putin's regime." He said Navalny's video of "Putin's palace" was especially troubling and dangerous because it made younger Russians laugh at him.

"This is the worst kind of delegitimization of power," Dubnov said.

He added that when Russia holds nationwide elections in September it seems likely, because of the depth and scale of the anger underpinning the protests, that Putin "will for the first time in his life have to actively participate in the campaign... The authorities will have to work very hard to keep his United Russia Party from defeat."

However, for now, the sweeping police crackdown has had little impact on Putin's overall approval rating, a survey by independent pollster Levada Center showed Thursday. The poll, conducted in the lead up to Navalny's sentencing, showed a 1% drop in Putin's approval rating to 64%, although his popularity among younger respondents dropped 17% to 51%, and Navalny's supporters say that even independent polls can't be trusted because many Russians are fearful of speaking out against Putin.

What will Biden do?

Still, Vladimir Ashurkov, a Navalny ally and London-based executive director of his Anti-Corruption Foundation, said there is "no silver bullet" in terms of coming up with ways to secure Navalny's release, reform Russia's justice system, ensure media freedoms or persuade Putin to leave the office he has held for two decades.

Ashurkov recently called on President Joe Biden, who has characterized Navalny's detention as a "matter of deep concern to us," to sanction 35 members of Putin's inner circle, including eight Russian oligarchs, to pile pressure on the Kremlin. These sanctions would go beyond what Washington has already imposed on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine's Crimea, election interference and for other malicious cyber activities.

Russia said Friday it was expelling diplomats from Sweden, Poland and Germany, accusing them of attending a rally in support Navalny. The action drew a strong rebuke from German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"We consider this expulsion unjustified and think it is another facet of the things that can be seen in Russia at the moment that are pretty far from the rule of law," she said in Berlin after a videoconference with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Cinema for Peace Foundation has launched a petition, backed by several hundred international lawmakers and celebrities, for Navalny's release and the imposition of sanctions on Putin. It's also calling for the suspension of Nord Stream 2, a new export gas pipeline running from Russia to Europe across the Baltic Sea.

Top Navalny strategist Leonid Volkov argued Thursday that trying to maintain rallies every weekend would only lead to many more arrests and wear out the participants. Instead, he urged supporters to focus on challenging Kremlin-backed candidates in September's elections and securing new sanctions against Russia.

Alexei Navalny: Sanctioning Putin's cronies is only way to force change in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during the International Arctic Forum in Saint Petersburg on April 9, 2019.
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during the International Arctic Forum in Saint Petersburg on April 9, 2019.

Ashurkov said that "Putin is a tactician, not a strategist. When he feels enough pressure he'll change his decision (about Navalny) and then the lawyers will find a pretext to let him go."

He added that after Navalny recuperated in Germany there was never any doubt that he would return to Russia despite fears for his safety and liberty.

"It's a moral choice. His life's work is in Russia. The organization that he built is in Russia. His millions of supporters are in Russia. He has done nothing wrong. Why shouldn't he return to his home country?" he said.

'Bigger suffering'

But Moscow resident Tatiana Ivanova, 71, had a different take.

"If we look back in history nothing good ever came of a revolution in Russia. I am skeptical the protests will get us what we want. Nobody gives up power easily and if the power is bigger, it almost always means bigger suffering for ordinary people," she said.

Tatiana Ivanova, at Beloruskaya Square, in Moscow on Feb. 4, 2021.
Tatiana Ivanova, at Beloruskaya Square, in Moscow on Feb. 4, 2021.

And Sasha Krasny, 47, a philanthropy consultant who emigrated in 1990 to New York, where she still lives, from the former Soviet Union, said Putin was doing it all wrong.

"He is shooting himself in the foot by trying to poison Navalny and imprison him. Because the more he does that the more Navalny is becoming popular," she said.

Contributing: Arthur Bondar in Moscow, Claire Thornton in Washington

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Putin martyring Navalny? What slams on press, protest mean for Russia

Latest Stories

  • Biden news: President to punish GOP for opposing Covid relief and says Trump left ‘dire’ vaccine issues

    Follow the latest updates

  • Lawyer for man charged in Capitol riot says he worked for the FBI, had top-secret security clearance

    An attorney for Thomas Caldwell, a Virginia resident accused of participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, said on Monday that his client is a Navy veteran who has had a top-secret security clearance since 1979, worked as an FBI section chief from 2009 to 2010, and ran a consulting firm that did classified work for the U.S. government. Caldwell's lawyer, Thomas Plofchan, wrote about his work history in a motion filed on Monday, which stated that because Caldwell has "been vetted and found numerous times as a person worthy of the trust and confidence of the United States government," he should be released from jail as he waits for his trial to start. Authorities have said Caldwell, 66, is a leader of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia group, and helped plan the attack on the Capitol. On Jan. 19, Caldwell was arrested and charged with conspiracy. He denies being involved with the Oath Keepers, and Plofchan said Caldwell is a "100 percent disabled veteran," and because of his "physical limitation," could not have forced his way into a building. The charging documents show that during the attack, Caldwell received messages about lawmakers being "in the tunnels" under the Capitol. After the riot, he also allegedly shared video of the incident on Facebook, saying it was time to "storm the capitol in Ohio." More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about America's bungled vaccine rolloutRep. Adam Kinzinger tells his fellow Republicans convicting Trump is 'necessary to save America'What's the point of Trump's second impeachment trial?

  • Woman Gets 10 Years in Prison for Kil‌l‌ing Nail Salon Manager After Skipping on Bill in Las Vegas

    A woman who killed a Vietnamese nail salon manager in Las Vegas in 2018 has been sentenced to a prison term of 10 to 25 years. The verdict: On Friday, Clark County District Court Judge Tierra Jones sentenced Krystal Whipple to prison for the death of 51-year-old Nhu "Annie" Ngoc Nguyen, the Associated Press reports. With the plea, she effectively avoided trials of felony murder, burglary, robbery and stolen vehicle charges, which she initially faced.

  • 'No, no.': Mexican president rejects mask-wearing after COVID-19 recovery

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday said he would not wear a face mask after his recovery from COVID-19, in spite of widespread support from top officials and the public for the measure. In his first news conference since testing positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 24, Lopez Obrador brushed aside repeated questions from reporters about whether he would wear a mask to help contain the spread of the coronavirus. Unlike many of his top officials, Lopez Obrador has shunned face masks throughout the pandemic.

  • Catholic schools in US hit by unprecedented enrollment drop

    Enrollment in Roman Catholic schools in the United States dropped 6.4% from the previous academic year amid the pandemic and economic stresses — the largest single-year decline in at least five decades, Catholic education officials reported Monday. Among the factors were the closure or consolidation of more than 200 schools and the difficulty for many parents of paying tuition fees that average more than $5,000 for grades K-8 and more than $10,000 for secondary schools, according to the National Catholic Educational Association. John Reyes, the NCEA’s executive director for operational vitality, said the pandemic has been an "accelerant” for longstanding challenges facing Catholic education.

  • Biden's Justice Department to ask nearly all Trump-era U.S. attorneys to resign

    John Durham of Connecticut will remain to lead the investigation of the origins of the Russia probe, and U.S. attorney for Delaware David Weiss will also remain.

  • Democrats' coronavirus relief plan would raise minimum wage to $9.50 this year

    House Democrats are working on details of their graduated plan to raise the U.S. federal minimum wage to $15/hour. Democrats are looking to include the first hike to the federal minimum wage since 2009 in President Biden's coronavirus relief bill. They plan to revise the proposal Tuesday, but it so far includes a quick increase from the current minimum wage of $7.25 to $9.50 within the year. It will then grow annually until hitting $15 in 2025. Meanwhile the tipped minimum wage of $2.50 will rise to $4.95 this year, and again increase until it matches the federal wage. The youth subminimum wage paid to people under 20 will also end up matching the regular minimum wage by 2027, and permits to pay subminimum wage will no longer be distributed. Here's the details on the federal min wage increase Democrats are going to try to include in their covid relief bill: Raised to $9.50 w/in 3 months; $15 by 2025, indexed thereafter. Tipped wage disappears by 2027.Via House @EdLaborCmte, which is marking up tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/aNMnTdgJf0 — Mike DeBonis (@mikedebonis) February 8, 2021 A report from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office released Monday found that raising the minimum wage to $15/hour by 2024 would increase paychecks for 17 million Americans, or 10 percent of the workforce. It would also lift 900,000 people out of poverty, but cost 1.4 million jobs, particularly for "younger, less educated people." Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), a top proponent of the $15 minimum wage, quickly disputed some of the report's findings. The CBO has demonstrated that increasing the minimum wage would have a direct and substantial impact on the federal budget. What that means is that we can clearly raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour under the rules of budget reconciliation. pic.twitter.com/YyTEYkOugX — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) February 8, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about America's bungled vaccine rolloutRep. Adam Kinzinger tells his fellow Republicans convicting Trump is 'necessary to save America'What's the point of Trump's second impeachment trial?

  • Yellen Calls for Americans Making $60,000 to Receive Stimulus Checks

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday called for Americans earning up to $60,000 to receive stimulus checks as part of the Biden administration’s massive coronavirus relief package. “If you think about an elementary school teacher or a policeman making $60,000 a year and faced with children who are out of school and people who may have had to withdraw from the labor force in order to take care of them and many extra burdens, [President Biden] thinks, and I would certainly agree, that it’s appropriate for people there to get support,” Yellen said on CNN. “The exact details of how it should be targeted are to be determined, but struggling middle class families need help,” she added. The administration has signaled that it is willing to potentially compromise on lowering the income threshold for Americans to be eligible to receive the one-time $1,400 stimulus checks included in the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, but President Biden has refused to budge on the size of the checks. “President Biden is certainly willing to work with members of Congress to define what’s fair and he wouldn’t want to see a household making over $300,000 receive these payments,” Yellen said Sunday. Some Republicans and moderate Democrats including Senator Joe Manchin have proposed sending checks to individuals earning up to $50,000 and couples earning up to $100,000 instead of $75,000 and $150,000, respectively, the thresholds for the last round of direct payments. Last week, Senate Democrats used budget reconciliation, a process requiring only a simple majority in the Senate, to pass the relief bill because not enough Republicans were willing to get on board. Republicans previously used budget reconciliation to pass the Trump administration’s major tax reform bill. Biden and Senate Democrats have indicated their intention to push the package through without GOP support after a group of ten Republican senators proposed a stimulus package costing only about $600 billion. “I’m going to act, and I’m going to act fast,” Biden said last week. “I’d like to be doing it with the support of Republicans. I’ve met with Republicans — there’s some really fine people want to get something done. But they’re just not willing to go as far as I think we have to go.”

  • Taiwan wishes China happy new year, but says won't yield to pressure

    Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen wished China a happy Lunar New Year on Tuesday, but said she will not yield to Chinese pressure and reiterated a call for dialogue to resume with Beijing. China, which claims democratic Taiwan as its own territory, has increased its military activity around the island in recent months, responding to what Beijing calls "collusion" between Taipei and Washington, Taiwan's most important international backer. Speaking after a meeting with senior security officials, Tsai said Taiwan was in close contact with "relevant countries" about the situation in the Taiwan Strait, which separates the island from its huge neighbour.

  • Illinois man gets 30 years for sex assault on woman at bank

    An Illinois man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman he took hostage at gunpoint last year during a bank robbery that led to a police standoff. Nicholas August, of Rockford, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault with a weapon.

  • Robinhood: US family sue trading app over son's suicide

    The parents of Alex Kearns, 20, say he thought he had lost $730,000 when he took his own life.

  • New York can't prosecute Paul Manafort after Trump pardon, court rules

    Former President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign chair Paul Manafort won't face a second round of prosecution in New York state after a court affirmed the state and federal charges against him constituted double jeopardy. Manafort was sentenced to more than seven years in prison in early 2019 after being charged with financial crimes, as well as witness tampering and unregistered lobbying, as a result of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance charged Manafort with pretty much the same financial crimes shortly after his second sentence in what was seemingly an insurance policy against Trump's likely pardon of Manafort. After all, a president cannot pardon someone charged with state crimes. But the overlap turned out to work against Vance. In December 2019, New York state Supreme Court Justice Maxwell Wiley threw out the state's charges, saying that "the law of double jeopardy in New York State provides a very narrow window for prosecution." Vance took the case to the New York Court of Appeals — the state's highest court — but it said last week that it had declined to review the case. As a result, Wiley's ruling will stand. Trump did end up pardoning Manafort in December, though he was already serving his sentence at home due to COVID-19 concerns. Manafort had pleaded not guilty to the New York charges, and his lawyer told The New York Times he is pleased with the result. Manafort could still be charged with other federal or state crimes. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about America's bungled vaccine rolloutRep. Adam Kinzinger tells his fellow Republicans convicting Trump is 'necessary to save America'What's the point of Trump's second impeachment trial?

  • House Democrats weigh axing election deniers from bills

    Some House Democrats are seizing new ground in their protest against Republicans who challenged the 2020 election results, refusing to add them as sponsors of their bills and discussing removing their affiliation with past legislation now being refiled, Axios reports.Why it matters: This legislative "deplatforming" undercuts the bipartisanship President Biden seeks for the next four years. It also could harm Democratic bills needing Republican support.Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.“I’m one of them,” Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas) said of the effort. “They still don’t get it, so I still won’t be co-sponsoring.”One Republican criticized the approach. "Doesn't sound like unity to me," Rep. Carol Miller (R-W.Va.) told Axios.State of play: Some Democratic staff members are compiling a list of "untouchables" among the 211 GOP members in the House of Representatives. Among those who could face targeting are in these overlapping groups:The 126 Republicans who signed on to a Texas lawsuit to challenge the election results in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.The 83 Republicans who voted to decertify the electoral count in Arizona.The 64 Republicans who voted to decertify the count in Pennsylvania.At least one staffer who works for one of the 10 Republicans who voted for impeachment told Axios their office has received an outsized number of requests from Democrats looking to pair up on possible legislation.“Any of the 10 [who] voted for the impeachment, they’ve been getting a lot of requests to partner with Democrats as leads on those bills,” the staffer said.The details: Several Democratic staffers said the legislative deplatforming idea is rooted in the House Committee on Energy and Commerce.The topic has been broached during calls among staff directors and leadership.These directors are now weighing how to handle potential Republican proposals submitted to other committees.Some members have even floated the idea of rewriting bills that need to be reintroduced in the new 117th Congress, just so they can remove Republican lawmakers.A Democratic aide said House leadership is not involved in any concerted effort. Some rank-and-file Democrats also do not support it. Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) said: "There might be some people like that, but we've got to get the work of the House done.”Rep. G.K. Butterfield (D-N.C.) told Axios he will not be co-sponsoring legislation with Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) but won't subscribe to any broader deplatforming.“I don’t like it but I've got to get my legislation passed,” he said.Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.

  • 'Joe Biden has worked with remarkable speed': Karl

    ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl reports on President Joe Biden's first two weeks in office.

  • Fox News guest claims Michelle Obama to blame for schools not reopening during Covid pandemic

    Rachel Campos-Duffy claims former first lady could get schools reopen 'with one little tweet'

  • Husband of slain Alabama online model sentenced to prison

    A former campus police officer convicted of manslaughter in the death of his wife, an adult model who posted racy photos online, was sentenced to 16 years in prison Monday by a judge who said the man still hadn't taken responsibility for the death. William Jeffrey West, 47, will get credit for the three years he has spent in jail since his arrest in the death of Kathleen Dawn West, 42, news outlets reported. Kat West was found dead in January 2018 along the street in front of the couple’s suburban home in Calera, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Birmingham.

  • Syria 'finds' body of famed archaeologist beheaded by Islamic State

    Syrian authorities believe they have found the remains of a famed archaeologist who was beheaded by Islamic State militants in Palmyra in 2015, reportedly after refusing to divulge the location of the site’s hidden treasures. One of three bodies recently recovered from an area outside the Palmyra was thought to be that of Khaled al-Asaad, the longtime director of antiquities in the ancient city, state news outlet Sana reported on Sunday. In August 2015 Asaad was publicly executed in a local square in Palmyra, months after IS militants overran the strategic oasis city in Syria’s eastern desert. The crime made global headlines as the urbane Asaad had served as the custodian of the Unesco world heritage site for over half a century, receiving numerous awards and accolades in Syria and abroad. The octogenarian antiquities scholar was born in Palmyra and had remained in the city after the IS takeover to attempt to preserve its heritage. IS militants detained Asaad for over a month before his murder, his family said. The group was earning millions from looting and smuggling artefacts at the time and Syria’s antiquities minister said they had killed him after trying to extract information about the whereabouts of the city’s hidden treasure. The fate of Asaad’s own mortal remains has been something of a mystery since then. Following his death, unverified images circulated online showing a dismembered corpse supposedly belonging to Asaad hanging from a traffic light, with a handwritten sign accusing him of being director of Palmyra’s “idols”. But other sources later suggested his body was found tied to one of an ancient pillar in the ruins of Palmyra’s central square. Syrian forces recaptured Palmyra until March 2016 with the help of Russian air strikes. But that December IS fighters managed to recapture the strategic oasis city in a surprise assault and it was not finally liberated until March 2017. The Sana report did not give further information about the recently recovered bodies but said their identity would be confirmed by DNA analysis.

  • Yale Grad Student and U.S. Army Veteran Gunned Down in the Street Near University

    An Asian American graduate student from Yale University was killed in a shooting in New Haven, Connecticut over the weekend. The incident, which is under investigation as a homicide, occurred near the intersection of Nash and Lawrence Streets at around 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 6. BREAKING: Fatal shooting Nash & Lawrence Streets #NewHaven .@WTNH pic.twitter.com/k7qMkF6gtk — CTLaSalle Blanks (@CTLaSalleBlanks) February 7, 2021 Kevin Jiang, 26, was a graduate student at the Yale School of the Environment (YSE).

  • Rep. Adam Kinzinger tells his fellow Republicans convicting Trump is 'necessary to save America'

    Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) was one of the few House Republicans to vote to impeach former President Donald Trump for inciting an insurrection, and in a new op-ed for The Washington Post, he explains to his fellow Republicans why it is so important to hold Trump accountable for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Holding an impeachment trial is not "political theater" or a "waste of time," Kinzinger wrote. "If the GOP doesn't take a stand, the chaos of the past few months, and the past few years, could quickly return. The future of our party and our country depends on confronting what happened — so it doesn't happen again." Impeaching Trump shows that "enough is enough," Kinzinger said, and he warned that "the situation could get much, much worse — with more violence and more division that cannot be overcome. The further down this road we go, the closer we come to the end of America as we know it." Kinzinger called out Republicans who "encouraged" Trump's "dangerous lie" that the presidential election was stolen, and said the GOP of his youth "would never take that road." Trump "changed that dynamic," he argued, making the Republican Party one that runs on "outrage and the fear of a darker future." Kinzinger said he thinks more Republican voters "reject" this shift, but many have gone silent because "they assume the party's leaders no longer represent them." Since voting to impeach, Kinzinger said he has heard from "tens of thousands of my constituents," and their reaction has been "overwhelmingly supportive." He said he "firmly" believes that the majority of Americans "reject the madness of the past four years," but the country won't be able to move forward "by ignoring what happened or refusing to hold accountable those responsible." That's a recipe for "chaos in the years ahead," he said, which is why convicting Trump is "necessary to save America from going further down a sad, dangerous road." Read the entire op-ed at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about America's bungled vaccine rolloutWhat's the point of Trump's second impeachment trial?Trump's impeachment lawyers argue he only wanted supporters to 'fight' in 'the figurative sense'

  • AOC refuses to apologise to Ted Cruz for claiming he tried to have her killed

    House Republicans have called on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to make Ms Ocasio-Cortez retract the comments