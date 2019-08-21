Putin: U.S. in position to deploy new cruise missile in Europe

HELSINKI, Aug 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the United States was in a position to deploy a new land-based cruise missile in Romania and Poland and that Russia considered that a threat which it would have to respond to.

The Pentagon said on Monday it had tested a conventionally-configured cruise missile that hit its target after more than 500 km (310 miles) of flight, its first such test since the demise of a landmark nuclear pact this month.

Putin, who was speaking during a visit to Helsinki, said that Washington could potentially use its launch systems in Romania and Poland to fire the missile and that Russia would have to respond in an appropriate and reciprocal manner. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Osborn)