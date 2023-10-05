Putin: Ukraine would last 'a week' if aid dried up

STORY: Putin made his remarks at Valdai discussion club forum, where conflict in Ukraine had been one of the key topics. He also said Ukrainian army had "lost over 90,000 men" since the beginning of its counteroffensive.

Reuters cannot verify casualty reports from either side of the war.

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll suggests that support is falling among Americans of both major political parties for supplying Ukraine with weapons, a warning sign for Kyiv, which relies heavily on U.S. arms to fight against the Russian invasion.

The poll, which closed on Wednesday, shows 41% of respondents agreed with a statement that Washington "should provide weapons to Ukraine," compared to 35% who disagreed and the rest unsure.

In May 46% of Americans backed sending arms, while 29% were opposed and the rest unsure.