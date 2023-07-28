Putin: "Ukraine's neutral status" is of fundamental importance to Russia

During a meeting with African leaders, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Ukraine's "neutral status" is of fundamental importance to Russia.

Source: Putin, as quoted by the Russian media outlet RBC

Details: The Kremlin leader also said that Russia is supposedly ready to seek a peaceful settlement of the war and has never refused to negotiate.

Putin added that "the African mission's approach to Ukraine echoes the Chinese peace plan".

Background:

In June, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa named 10 main "components" of the African Union's position on the Russian-Ukrainian war.

In response to this, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that peace talks with Russia are possible only after the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from the occupied territories.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!