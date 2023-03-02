Putin on "Ukrainian SRG": they want to steal our history and memory

Russian President Vladimit Putin has stated that the same kind of people as members of the "Ukrainian SRG" [sabotage and reconnaissance group], wanted to deprive Russia of its historical memory and history.

Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned news outlets RIA Novosti, citing Putin

Quote: "They performed another terrorist attack. Infiltrated the bordering territory and opened fire on civilians."

Details: Putin emphasised that "such people set themselves the task of depriving Russia of its historical memory, traditions, language". He reiterated that the crimes are being conducted by neo-Nazis and their masters.

Background:

On the morning of 2 March 2023, the governor of Bryansk Oblast, Russia, that borders Ukraine, reported that a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group allegedly had entered the region, took local civilians hostage and shot at a car.

This information was quickly spread by propaganda media outlets, but controversial details were being posted. Against this backdrop, there were rumours that Putin would hold an emergency meeting of his Security Council, but his press service denied this.

At the same time, Ukrainian border guards reported that the situation on the border with Russia is under control, information suggesting that there is some "Ukrainian reconnaissance and sabotage group" on the territory of the Russian Federation is an informational provocation of the aggressor country.

Later, the so-called Russian Volunteer Corps declared that it was not a "Ukrainian reconnaissance and sabotage group", but their soldiers who entered the territory of the Russian Federation on 2 March to show that free Russian people with weapons in their hands can fight against Putin's regime.

