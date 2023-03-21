Putin is under the influence of strong drugs, Russian political scientist says

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin at a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, March 20, 2021

"If you watched at least a part of the speech to entrepreneurs (Putin's speech at the Congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs — ed.), you can see a person high on speed, as young people say, meaning someone using powerful stimulant drugs," Solovei said on the Morning Turn program on the Zhyvyi Hvozd (Living Nail) YouTube channel.

Putin gave a speech at the Congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) in Moscow on March 16.

The things the dictator said during the speech "were provoked by the drugs and the corresponding changed state of mind," the scientist said.

Top Russian businessmen ignored the congress.

LUKOIL co-owner Vagit Alekperov, his partner Leonid Fedun, former Sibur CEO Dmitry Konov, and Crocus Group owner Araz Agalarov resigned from the Chamber of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs in early March. Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov also asked to leave the RSPP.

None of them showed up for the meeting with Putin.

Owner of the Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant, Vladimir Lisin, and owner of Sistema, one of the largest private investors in Russia, Vladimir Yevtushenkov, also did not attend.

As a result, only six people out of the top 20 on the Russian Forbes list participated in the congress and met with Putin.

