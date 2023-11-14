Putin understands only force, Polish defense minister says

The border of Poland and Belarus

Poland must build the strongest land army in Europe to deter further Russian expansion westward, as Russian dictator Vladimir Putin responds only to force, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak said in a Twitter post on Nov. 14.

“Only the argument of force appeals to Putin,” said Błaszczak.

Read also: Ukraine increases minefield density by 16 times along Belarusian border

“Only a clear signal that the Polish Army will be able to independently defend its territory will stop Russia from further expansion westward.”

Read also: Russian bomber and fighter jet reach Belarus, Belarusian Hajun monitoring group confirms

The minister is adamant that Poland should continue to build a 300,000-strong military force to deter Moscow.

Read also: Over 2,500 trucks backed-up at border blocked by striking Polish truckers, lines still growing

"We must not deviate from the path of building the strongest land army in Europe," he concluded.

On Oct. 25, media reports said that Poland in October-November will conduct military exercises near the border with Russia and Belarus.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine