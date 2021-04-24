Putin: 'Unfriendly' embassies may face Russian hiring bans

  • FILE - In this Monday, April 19, 2021 file photo, Russian diplomats with families wait in line to check in at the Vaclav Havel airport after a Russian special government plane landed in Prague, Czech Republic. The Czech Republic on Thursday April 22, 2021 ordered more Russian diplomats to leave the country, further escalating a fierce tug-of-war between the two nations over the alleged involvement of Russian spies in a massive ammunition depot explosion in 2014. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File)
  • Car of Russia's ambassador to Prague, Aleksandr Zmeyevsky is parked in front of the Foreign Ministry in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. The ambassador was summoned by newly appointed Foreign Minister Kulhanek to be handed the Czech protest against the Russian expulsion move, which the Czechs consider disproportionate, saying it has paralyzed the Czech Embassy in Moscow following the fierce diplomatic crisis over allegations that Russian agents were involved in a massive Czech ammunition depot explosion. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
1 / 2

Czech Republic Russia

FILE - In this Monday, April 19, 2021 file photo, Russian diplomats with families wait in line to check in at the Vaclav Havel airport after a Russian special government plane landed in Prague, Czech Republic. The Czech Republic on Thursday April 22, 2021 ordered more Russian diplomats to leave the country, further escalating a fierce tug-of-war between the two nations over the alleged involvement of Russian spies in a massive ammunition depot explosion in 2014. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree allowing the country to limit the number of Russians employed at embassies of countries determined to be unfriendly, or to ban their employment entirely.

The measure, announced by the Kremlin on Friday, comes amid a flurry of expulsions of Russian diplomats from the United States and European countries and Moscow’s retaliatory expulsions.

The decree directs the government to draw up a list of countries determined to be unfriendly. It would affect not only those countries’ embassies, but consular offices and offices of state institutions.

The United States last week expelled 10 Russian diplomats in connection with interference in the 2020 U.S. presidential election and for involvement in the SolarWind hack of federal agencies.

The Czech Republic last week expelled 18 Russian envoys they labeled as spies, prompting Russia to send 20 Czech diplomats home. That devastated Czech Embassy operations in Moscow, prompting Czech authorities on Thursday to order 63 more Russian diplomats to leave so that both countries had the same number of staff in their respective embassies.

Poland last week said it was expelling three Russians and Moscow expelled five in retaliation. The Baltic countries of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia ordered a total of four Russian envoys to leave.

Recommended Stories

  • Witness testifies he fired the shot that killed Durham Chinese restaurant owner

    “My bullet is the one that killed the man, but I am not the only one (responsible),” Hykeem Deshun Cox, 24, testified.

  • Kremlin critic Navalny ends hunger strike, but political prospects darken

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Friday he would start gradually ending a hunger strike after getting medical care, even as the political prospects for him and his movement darkened. Sounding upbeat and emotional, the 44-year-old opposition politician said in an Instagram post that his hunger strike and the support he had received in Russia and the West had delivered "huge progress". The worsening health of Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most prominent domestic opponent, and the authorities' initial failure to give him the treatment he demanded had triggered a Western diplomatic offensive designed to cajole Moscow to make concessions.

  • Lukashenko to amend emergency transfer of presidential power - Belta

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he will sign a decree allowing the transfer of presidential power to the security council if he were to become unable to perform his duties, the state Belta news agency reported on Saturday. The prime minister would head the security council if the president is absent, Lukashenko added. Lukashenko, 66, who has ruled Belarus since 1994, has faced street protests following a presidential election in August 2020.

  • The Dia Art Foundation Expands Its Grounds in NYC

    A thoughtful update to its Chelsea home ushers in a bold new chapter for the foundation Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • UK spy chief says West faces 'moment of reckoning' on tech

    Western countries risk losing control of technologies that are key to internet security and economic prosperity to nations like China and Russia if they don't act to deal with the threat, one of the U.K.'s top spy chiefs warned Friday. “Significant technology leadership is moving east” and causing a conflict of interests and values, Jeremy Fleming, director of government electronic surveillance agency GCHQ, said in a speech. Singling out China as a particular threat, he said the country's “size and technological weight means that it has the potential to control the global operating system."

  • Russian troops start pulling back from Ukrainian border

    Russian troops began pulling back to their permanent bases Friday after a massive buildup that has caused Ukrainian and Western concerns. On Thursday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu declared the sweeping maneuvers in Crimea and wide swaths of western Russia over, and ordered the military to bring the troops that took part in them back to their permanent bases by May 1. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the announcement.

  • EU urges Swiss 'compromise' to break deal impasse

    European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen called for "flexibility" as talks with Switzerland's president on Friday failed to make a breakthrough towards sealing a long-delayed cooperation agreement.

  • EU audit finds Czech PM Babis in conflict of interest

    Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis breached conflict of interest rules over his control of trust funds linked to his Agrofert business empire, according to a European Commission audit, piling pressure on the billionaire ahead of fall elections. It means all European Union subsidies awarded to the company after February 2017 -- when a local conflict of interest law came into force -- are considered irregular and should be returned, the auditors said in a final report. "Mr Babis therefore controls the two trust funds and through these trust funds he also controls the Agrofert group," the auditors wrote in the final report published on Friday.

  • U.S. SEC picks first woman of color to lead enforcement

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday named former federal prosecutor Alex Oh as its new head of enforcement, the first woman of color to lead the division, which plays a crucial role in policing U.S. financial markets. The appointment of Oh, a native of Seoul who moved to Maryland when she was 11, is the first big move under Chair Gary Gensler and comes amid a diversity push by President Joe Biden's administration. Oh, who most recently worked for Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison Llp in Washington, has extensive trial experience and was previously an assistant U.S. attorney in the Criminal Division of the U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan.

  • Atlanta Loses Its Status As World's Busiest Airport After 20 Years — See the New No. 1

    7 of the world's busiest airports in 2020 were in China.

  • Hunter-Reay credits aeroscreen for tire not hitting his head

    Ryan Hunter-Reay saw the scuff marks on the safety screen surrounding his cockpit and went to find video of the crash he'd just walked away from. It was then that Hunter-Reay learned the right front wheel of Josef Newgarden’s car went airborne over Hunter-Reay’s car on the first lap of IndyCar's season opening race and was deflected by the aeroscreen, a cockpit safety device introduced to the series last year. Hunter-Reay went to the IndyCar trailer where he found series President Jay Frye and patted him on the back for, essentially, pushing for the safety device that probably saved Hunter-Reay's life Sunday at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama.

  • China Is Already Scooping Up U.S. Corn From the Next Harvest

    (Bloomberg) -- China has already started buying U.S. corn from the harvest that farmers will start gathering in the fall, in the latest sign of tight global supplies.The Asian nation, the world’s largest commodity importer, bought American corn for shipment in the fourth quarter, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because the deals are private. Crops for the fall harvest are currently just being planted and traders estimate sales to China were at least 1 million metric tons.Chicago corn futures rose by the most allowed by the exchange. The contract for July delivery surged as much as 25 cents, or 4.1%, to reach $6.315 a bushel, the highest for a most-active contract since 2013.China is rebuilding its hog herd faster than expected after a deadly pig disease shrunk animal numbers in the past few years. The rebound is fueling demand for corn to feed the animals. As the nation restores pork output with more modern agriculture practices, backyard farmers are being replaced by professional operations known as hog hotels, which usually feed more grains to pigs instead of table scraps. There’s also speculation China is stockpiling crops.U.S. exporters have already sold more than 20 million tons of corn to China for delivery this season, an all-time high, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The agency hasn’t yet published data for any deals for next season, but it’s possible that some may have already been concluded and haven’t been reported.The surge in demand for U.S. supplies comes as dry conditions threaten crops in Brazil. The two nations are No. 1 and 2 for global corn shipments. While China doesn’t often buy large amounts from Brazil, the situation is still tightening the global supply picture. Importers typically turn to South America for supply during the next few months before the U.S. harvest starts in the fall.China is forecast to import 28 million tons from all countries in the 2020-2021 season, the USDA’s Being office said in a report this week. While purchases are expected to drop to 15 million tons the following year, it’s still double a quota set by the World Trade Organization that allows firms in China to import the grain at a lower duty rate.(Updates with rise in corn prices in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • McConnell calls massive Biden spending plan 'completely disastrous'

    FOX News Chief Washington Correspondent Mike Emanuel has the details on 'Special Report'

  • 11 things you probably didn't know about Gigi Hadid

    The new mother's real name isn't actually Gigi and the supermodel actually comes from a family full of other supermodels.

  • U.S., U.K. and Norway partner with Amazon, others for $1 billion initiative to protect tropical forests, lower emissions

    The United States is joining the U.K., Norway and a group of companies including Amazon to launch a $1 billion initiative to protect tropical forests.

  • Queen set for no-fly zone over Windsor Castle

    The Queen is set to benefit from a no-fly-zone being imposed over Windsor Castle, after complaining in the past about the "noise in the air" in the skies over her home. Thames Valley Police has begun a consultation on a “Restricted AirSpace Order” that extends within a 1.5 mile radius and up to 2,500ft above Windsor Castle. Aircraft breaching the restrictions would face prosecution, police warned. The restrictions could also benefit the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, whose official UK residence, Frogmore Cottage, is less than half a mile away. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly spent £50,000 of their own money soundproofing the premises to block out aircraft noise. Noise from aircraft taking off and landing at Heathrow airport, less than 8 miles from Windsor Castle, is said to have frustrated the Royal family in the past. The Duke of Edinburgh was once said to have claimed that the skies above Windsor were so busy that if the Queen filmed her Christmas message there she would have to do it in “little 30-second slots” to avoid being interrupted. The monarch, who turned 95 this week, has complained about the “noise in the air” around Windsor.

  • Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause may have had important benefit

    A nearly two-week pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has ended and shots will begin again soon. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director, endorsed a recommendation Friday by an independent committee to add a warning to the single-dose vaccine and resume injections. The warning will mention an association with the vaccine and an extremely rare blood clot condition called thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome, or TTS.

  • Norwegian PM acknowledges malleability to U.S. commitments

    Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg acknowledged Thursday the precedent-shattering Trump administration fueled a belief that agreements or promises made by one U.S. president now come with a four-year expiration date.Why it matters: "We are not naive," Solberg said in response to a question from Axios. The view is particularly important as climate change opens the Arctic to exploration, exploitation and militarization by the Russians, and they chafe at NATO defense exercises in Norway and elsewhere on their doorstep.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Norway is supposed to be protected by the United States and other fellow NATO members against any potential Russian aggression under the organization's Article 5 mutual-defense pact.President Trump bad-mouthed NATO and called on its members to increase their defense spending, while also praising Russian President Vladimir Putin. That raised doubts during Trump's term about U.S. willingness to resist Russian aggression, a position President Biden has reversed.What they're saying: Solberg spoke to Axios about climate change and other topics amid her involvement in a two-day climate summit convened by Biden."We hope that the Arctic will still be a low-tension area," she said. "Our placement in the Arctic is never going to be totally without tension in the area, because of the entry to the Atlantic.""I don't think the Russians have been surprised about the agreement we have with the U.S., or the training and activity," the prime minister added.Solberg complained there was no leadership from the U.S. in multilateral organizations during the Trump era. Yet she praised the U.S.’s continued engagement in defense matters.“We felt the need for more American leadership and presence in those organizations, but they were there on security issues," she said. Solberg has spoken recently with Vice President Harris, and expressed optimism about the U.S.' alliance as it faces global giants not just in the form of Russia but also China. She noted the focus in her conversations with the U.S. is continuing to shift more toward China than Russia during the last several years. "They are helping us put up the barrier and becoming a part of the deterrence, because they have shown that any attack would be more difficult," Solberg said, noting the U.S.-Norway relationship proves the "NATO alliance is, in fact, functioning."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • U.S. ends J&J COVID-19 vaccine pause; shots to resume immediately

    (Reuters) -The United States can immediately resume use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, top health regulators said on Friday, ending a 10-day pause to investigate its link to extremely rare but potentially deadly blood clots. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration said the risks of experiencing the syndrome involving severe blood clots and low platelets as a result of the vaccine was very low. "We are no longer recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told a news briefing.

  • Biden's first address to Congress is invite-only

    The event will be "invitation-only for a limited number of members of Congress," according to a memo.