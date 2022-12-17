Putin’s upcoming trip to Belarus may serve to threaten fresh northern offensive, believes ISW

2
·1 min read

Read also: Shoigu’s visit likely attempted to push Belarus to invade Ukraine, intelligence says

ISW analysts speculate that Putin wants to tighten the screws on Lukashenko, in order to "resolve" Russian-Belarusian integration issues and discuss unspecified military-political issues, as well as implement programs related to the ‘Union State’ supranational body, in his first meeting with Lukashenko in Minsk since 2019.

The ISW stated that Lukashenko is already setting conditions to deflect Russian integration demands as he has done for decades.

Read also: Russia is ready: What Putin has planned for Belarus, Lukashenko and the north of Ukraine

Beyond bilateral aims, Putin also wants to demonstrate an intention for a renewed offensive against Ukraine — possibly in the north of Ukraine or Kyiv — in winter 2023. Currently, the ISW assesses the possibility of a fresh northern offensive on Kyiv from Belarusian territory as low, but possible.

On Dec. 13, Belarus suddenly announced a combat readiness check for its military.

Read also: Belarus transferring tanks to border with Poland and Lithuania, say local monitors

Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov stated that a new invasion from Belarus isn't likely. He believes Belarusians don't want to repeat the fate of Russians.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • More questions than answers as EU corruption scandal unfolds

    No one answers the door or the phone at the offices of the two campaign groups linked to a cash-for-favors corruption scandal at the European Union’s parliament, allegedly involving Qatar. No Peace Without Justice (NPWJ), a pro-human rights and democracy organization, and Fight Impunity, which seeks to bring rights abusers to book, share the same address, on prime real estate in the governmental quarter of the Belgian capital. The heads of the two organizations are among four people charged since Dec. 9 with corruption, participation in a criminal group and money laundering.

  • Social media report protests by Iranian oil workers for higher wages

    The reported oil workers’ protests, which Reuters could not verify, comes amid an uprising across Iran, the boldest challenge to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution. The nationwide protests were triggered by the Sept. 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old from Iran's Kurdish region, for wearing "inappropriate attire”. Iran's oil ministry was not immediately available to comment.

  • Medvedev names Russia's "military targets" in Ukraine: bridges, roads, energy and politics

    Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, has named what he considers acceptable "legitimate military targets" in the war with Ukraine and said that this list includes civilian infrastructure (bridges, transport stations, roads, energy facilities, and factories).

  • Possible bearish signals as Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) insiders disposed of US$5.5m worth of stock

    The fact that multiple Analog Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ADI ) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the...

  • 2 people ejected in crash after truck runs stop sign on Highway 35

    The 90-year-old passenger and the driver were not wearing seatbelts when they ran a stop sign and crashed into a white pickup, causing the ejection, DPS says.

  • A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

    Does the December share price for Intuit Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTU ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate...

  • BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) is a favorite amongst institutional investors who own 82%

    A look at the shareholders of BlackRock, Inc. ( NYSE:BLK ) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that...

  • ZKB not poaching Credit Suisse clients - CEO in paper

    Zuercher Kantonalbank is not trying to poach clients from embattled Credit Suisse, the state-backed cantonal bank's chief executive said in a newspaper interview published on Saturday. Amid a social media storm that sparked unfounded speculation about its stability, Credit Suisse reported sharp outflows in October as wealthy clients moved assets elsewhere, although its chairman has said the situation has since stabilised. ZKB CEO Urs Baumann told the Neue Zuercher Zeitung his bank was not actively approaching Credit Suisse clients and said ZKB was not using its state backing as a marketing tool amid such market jitters.

  • ‘I’m not a fighter’: How ‘Rocky Top’ is helping a UT violinist support embattled Ukraine

    Marki Lukyniuk fled Kyiv when Russia attacked. Now, he’s studying at UT and dazzling audiences with energetic benefit concerts for Ukraine.

  • Top Ukrainian general says country is preparing for Russian invasion from the north

    Top Ukrainian general says country is preparing for Russian invasion from the north - Sky News

  • US to expand training of Ukrainian troops

    The United States plans to expand its training of Ukrainian troops in Europe as Russia continues to bombard the country with missile strikes, the Pentagon announced. “We will expand U.S.-led training for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, to include joint maneuver and combined arms operations training, while building upon the specialized equipment training that we’re already…

  • "Gift from Ukraine" explodes in Main Police Directorate of Poland

    A "gift from Ukraine" has exploded in the building of the Main Police Directorate of Poland. General Jarosław Szymczyk, the Commander-in-Chief of the Polish Police, was hospitalised as a result of the explosion.

  • Why aren’t feminists here backing brave woman-led Iranians? We need to show up

    Instead of hiding their inhumanity, they advertised it, publishing a montage of gory images of the young man’s execution, writes Melinda Henneberger | Opinion

  • Kalibr missile carrier still deployed in Black Sea

    A missile carrier with Kalibr cruise missiles on board is still deployed in the Black Sea after launch of missiles on Friday 16 December. Source: Natalia Humeniuk, Head of the United Coordination Press Centre of the Defence Forces of Southern Ukraine, during the 24/7 national joint newscast Quote: "At the moment, the same missile carrier that has launched at least five Kalibr missiles [on Friday, 16 December - ed.

  • 'We just know we want our brother home': Inside the secretive world of freeing American hostages abroad

    The Brittney Griner-Viktor Bout prisoner exchange highlighted the secret, chaotic, divisive and sometimes weird world of global prisoner negotiation.

  • US Forces to Step Up Training of Ukrainians for Combat

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa's 7th Army Training Command will lead training for battalion-sized units of Ukrainian troops.

  • The 1 Cryptocurrency I'd Buy Right Now

    The important question now is what digital assets are even worth owning, if any. The only cryptocurrency I'd buy right now is Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Many crypto enthusiasts are enamored with the promise of another popular cryptocurrency like Ethereum.

  • Chinese firms avert delisting as U.S. audit watchdog gets full inspection access

    NEW YORK/HONG KONG/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. accounting watchdog on Thursday said it has full access to inspect and investigate firms in China for the first time ever, removing the risk that around 200 Chinese companies could be kicked off U.S. stock exchanges. The statement from the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) marks a victory for U.S. regulators and a relief for Chinese firms, including Alibaba, facing delisting amid rocky relations between the world's largest economies. Washington and Beijing have been locked in a heated trade and technology war.

  • Earthquake impact adds to some Texas oil producers' costs

    (Reuters) -U.S. shale oil producers are facing higher costs in the nation's largest oil field after regulators restricted the use of some wastewater disposal wells in west Texas after the latest in a series of powerful earthquakes struck the region. Wastewater that comes up with oil and gas production is often pumped back underground, a practice tied to a rise in earthquakes in Oklahoma and Texas oilfields. Regulators in both states have set limits on how much water can be injected, particularly into deep wells.

  • Air-raid siren in Ukraine, more than 50 Russian missiles launched

    The morning of 16 December started with an air-raid siren sounding throughout Ukraine. Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, has said that about 60 missiles were launched. Source: alerts.