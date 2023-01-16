Putin uses Medvedchuk article to threaten Europe with nuclear war

Using traditional Kremlin narratives about the alleged culpability of the collective West in Russia's aggression against Ukraine, Medvedchuk demanded that Europe take Russian interests into account to “defuse” the situation.

According to him, the war could either spread to the territory of other countries and even develop into a nuclear conflict, or it could be “localized and resolved” if Western countries stop supporting Kyiv and force President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to seek “peace” on Russian terms.

“Now there are only two options: to slide into a world war and a nuclear conflict, or to start the detente process again, for which the interests of all parties must be taken into account. But for this, it is necessary to politically recognize that Russia has interests, that they must be taken into account in the construction of a new detente,” Medvedchuk wrote.

Meanwhile, in his broadcasting of the Kremlin's position, he also stated that the military aggression against Ukraine can end if it gets rid of “Western supervisors, the result of whose management is harmful and damaging.”

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine