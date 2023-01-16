Putin uses Medvedchuk article to threaten Europe with nuclear war

12
·1 min read

Using traditional Kremlin narratives about the alleged culpability of the collective West in Russia's aggression against Ukraine, Medvedchuk demanded that Europe take Russian interests into account to “defuse” the situation.

Read also: ‘Aloof and pretentious’ Putin completely misread Ukrainian society, says Norwegian political analyst

According to him, the war could either spread to the territory of other countries and even develop into a nuclear conflict, or it could be “localized and resolved” if Western countries stop supporting Kyiv and force President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to seek “peace” on Russian terms.

Read also: A very clear signal to Putin: What is the West doing?

“Now there are only two options: to slide into a world war and a nuclear conflict, or to start the detente process again, for which the interests of all parties must be taken into account. But for this, it is necessary to politically recognize that Russia has interests, that they must be taken into account in the construction of a new detente,” Medvedchuk wrote.

Read also: Erdogan to discuss humanitarian issues with Zelenskyy and Putin

Meanwhile, in his broadcasting of the Kremlin's position, he also stated that the military aggression against Ukraine can end if it gets rid of “Western supervisors, the result of whose management is harmful and damaging.”

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis-Russia's falling oil revenues could create vicious circle for budget, rouble

    Russia's attempts to plug its budget deficit by selling foreign currency reserves could lead to a vicious circle that pushes the rouble higher and further reduces the Kremlin's crucial export revenues, analysts say. Russia's finance ministry and central bank said last week they would restart interventions in foreign exchange markets for the first time in almost a year, selling 54.5 billion roubles worth of yuan ($793 million) from the National Welfare Fund.

  • India hopeful of rupee trade with Russia after imports surge

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India is hopeful of a rupee trade with Russia, a trade ministry official said on Monday, as government data showed a near 400% jump in Russian merchandise imports from April-December compared with a year ago. India has been exploring a rupee trade settlement mechanism with Russia since soon after Moscow invaded Ukraine in February last year.

  • Putin prepares for long-term war of attrition Defence Intelligence

    Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing for a long-term war of attrition, having realised that he would not be able to quickly take over Ukraine. Source: Press office of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine Quote: "Russia's preparation for a long-term war means the enemy's understanding that his plan to quickly seize Ukraine is impossible to implement.

  • New Israel army chief vows to keep politics out of military

    Israel’s new army chief on Monday vowed to keep the military free of politics, days after his predecessor spoke out against planned changes to military operations in the occupied West Bank. Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi took office as the army chief of staff at a ceremony in Jerusalem. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to hand over control of the military body overseeing policy for civilian affairs in the West Bank to his finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich.

  • New College was thrust into DeSantis’ culture war. Can it remain ‘quirky, queer and creative’?

    New College of Florida has clung to its identity since its founding at the peak of the counterculture movement.

  • Majority of Ukrainians expect victory within year, poll finds

    The absolute majority of Ukrainians are confident of Ukraine's victory in the war and expect it to happen within a year. Source: results of the poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, which lasted from 19 to 25 December 2022 Quote: "Over 95% of the respondents are confident in the victory of Ukraine in the war with Russia.

  • Further liberation of Ukraine is impossible without German tanks ambassador

    EUROPEAN PRAVDA - SUNDAY, 15 JANUARY 2023, 18:27 Oleksii Makeiev, Ukraine's ambassador to Germany, has called on Berlin to hand over Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv as soon as possible. Source: German state-owned international broadcaster DW, reported European Pravda Quote: "German weapons, German tanks are vital," the ambassador said.

  • Gov. Roy Cooper: North Carolina needs sustainable electricity we can rely on

    Gov. Roy Cooper on the power outages around the holidays: "This is unacceptable and North Carolina is taking action to prevent future power failures."

  • Major League Baseball Seeks End To Local Markets Blackouts

    If you’re a New York Yankees fan living in Seattle, you’ve learned that you can watch your favorite team on Major League Baseball’s Extra Inning cable package or MLB.TV’s streaming package – except when they’re playing in your city. That’s because a blackout occurs and only allows that fan to watch on a service that […]

  • NATO Secretary General says Ukraine can expect more heavy weapons "in near future"

    Ukraine can count on increased supplies of heavy weapons from Western countries in the near future. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this in an interview with the Handelsblatt newspaper, reports European Pravda with reference to AFP.

  • China, Hong Kong resume high-speed rail link after 3 years of COVID curbs

    China resumed on Sunday high-speed rail services between Hong Kong and the mainland for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, as it dismantles travel curbs after Beijing scrapped quarantine for arrivals a week earlier. The re-opening comes amidst a massive wave of infections nationwide and a day after authorities said nearly 60,000 people with COVID had died in hospital, following last month's abrupt U-turn on "zero-COVID" policy in the wake of historic protests. "The resumption of the high-speed railway has made it very convenient for us and has brought us closer to home," said Mang Lee, 33, who was among dozens going through border checks at Hong Kong's West Kowloon station before boarding trains.

  • Ron DeSantis’s 'New era of environmental stewardship' | Opinion

    I am appalled that the governor bragged in his inauguration speech that he has delivered a “new era of stewardship for Florida’s natural resources” when we have so many serious unresolved problems th…

  • Russia's Prigozhin talks up Wagner role amid open rift with defence establishment

    LONDON (Reuters) -Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, boasted of his forces' prowess on Saturday amid a simmering rivalry with the defence ministry over who should get credit for leading Russia's assault on the Ukrainian town of Soledar. After months of tension between Prigozhin and the military establishment, the split was laid bare on Friday when the defence ministry claimed the capture of Soledar - which Ukraine disputed - and initially made no mention of Wagner's role in months of brutal fighting for the salt-mining town in Ukraine's east.

  • James W. Pfister: U.S. motivation in Ukraine

    What is the motivation of the United States to financially and militarily support the Ukrainian defense against the Russian invasion peripheral to Russia?

  • Athlon Sports shares biggest question surrounding Auburn football in 2023

    Hugh Freeze has created tons of excitement during his short time on the Plains. How will that translate to on-field success?

  • India plans cheaper finance, easier rules for small retailers -sources

    The Indian government may offer low-cost credit to small retailers and ease some rules governing the sector, two officials said, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi moves to shore up a large voter base that is losing business to e-commerce giants. The proposal, which could be announced next month in the last full budget before the 2024 general election, aims to revive growth in the smaller physical retail sector which has been hit by the entry of companies such as Amazon, Flipkart, Tata Group-backed BigBasket and Reliance Industries. The commerce ministry did not reply to a request for comment.

  • Zelenskyy promises new sanctions: Everyone will be held responsible

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the National Security and Defence Council (RNBO) will continue to implement sanctions against people aiding and abetting Russian terror. Source: President Zelenskyy's video address Quote from Zelenskyy: "I think it is right that the decision to expand our sanctions against Russian citizens and other persons who help terror was approved today.

  • How close to midnight is humanity? 2023 Doomsday Clock announcement could warn of nuclear disaster

    The Doomsday Clock will again be reset on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 10 am EST. Historically, the clock has measured danger from nuclear disaster.

  • So Are We Supposed to Root for the 'Terrorists' in ‘The Last of Us’?

    Like the video game, HBO's 'The Last of Us' features a rebel army called the Fireflies. Here's what to know about the faction in both the show and game.

  • Russia’s Seaborne Crude Flows Surge to Their Highest Since April

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia's seaborne crude exports soared last week to the highest level since April, pulling up the less volatile four-week average to an eight-week high and suggesting that the country has -- for now -- overcome an initial hit to flows that followed European sanctions.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingHuge Sanctions Are Looming fo